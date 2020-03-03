To Kill a Mockingbird, Mean Girls and Hadestown: the 2020-21 Season of Broadway at the Hobby

With six premieres and Tony Award® winners, the 2020-21 Season announced by Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby today seems power-loaded to attract a wide range of audiences featuring everything from Best Musical Hadestown to the much-applauded stage version of To Kill a Mockingbird and the can't-miss-in-Houston Wicked.

Other shows in next season's lineup include Tiny Fey's Mean Girls, a 50th anniversary showing of Jesus Christ Superstar, Tootsie, My Fair Lady, a comedy from The Blue Man Group and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical.

In addition, Broadway at the Hobby announced that in the 2021-22 season it'll be offering Frozen, which should attract hordes of younger audience members.

The seven-show package with two season options includes:

MY FAIR LADY

September 29 – October 4, 2020

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady. Director Bartlett Sher’s glowing production is “thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was” (New York Times). “Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be” (NY1).

Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Lovely” and “On the Street Where You Live,” My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed.

BLUE MAN GROUP

November 17-22, 2020

More than 35 million people from around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group and now it’s your turn! Blue Man Group returns to Houston for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. It’s everything you know and love about Blue Man Group – signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy – the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all age.

TOOTSIE

January 5-10, 2021

Call it “musical comedy heaven” (Rolling Stone). Call it “the most uproarious new musical in years!” (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it Tootsie. This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critics Pick is “a joyful delight” (The Washington Post) that’s “so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!” (Bloomberg). “In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll,” raves Rolling Stone. “Tootsie is it!”

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

February 23-28, 2021

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic’s Pick To Kill a Mockingbird is “the most successful American play in Broadway history. It has not played to a single empty seat” (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic,” and New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it’s filled with breath and nuance and soul.” With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird – “the greatest novel of all time” (Chicago Tribune) – has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history” (NPR).

MEAN GIRLS

March 16-21, 2021

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

May 11-16, 2021

Jesus Christ Superstar is an iconic musical phenomenon with a worldwide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America. Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

HADESTOWN

June 8-13, 2021

Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony® Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natacha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today…and always.

Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

SEASON OPTIONS

BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

March 22 – 24, 2021

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song, Beautiful has a book by and Tony® Award-nominee and Academy® Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince, and took home two 2014 Tony® Awards and a 2015 Grammy® Award.

WICKED

June 23 – August 1, 2021

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in.

Wicked, the Broadway sensation looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

From the electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked — the untold true story of the Witches of Oz. – transfixes audiences with its wildly.

COMING IN THE 2021-2022 SEASON

FROZEN

Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical is melting hearts on Broadway and across the country in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. Heralded by The New Yorker as “thrilling” and “genuinely moving,” Frozen features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).