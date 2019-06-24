Your 2019 Guide to Fireworks and 4th of July Revelry In and Around Houston

The Fourth of July gives us a chance to celebrate our nation's independence, get together with family and friends, and perhaps start some new traditions. In the Houston and surrounding areas we've got fireworks displays, patriotic music and much more. But don't wait until Independence Day because the party starts now and continues all summer.

Ramping Up For the Main Event

Wednesday, June 26

Memorial City has been honoring our military each Wednesday with Stars & Stripes at The Lawn, but this week seems even more patriotic as we gear up for Independence Day. At 5 p.m. enjoy a 30-minute patriotic flag and music ceremony to honor our country, military and their families. Enjoy live trumpet and color guard performance as the American flag is presented against a backdrop of classic American songs.

5 to 5:30 p.m. June 26, The Lawn, 971 Bunker Hill (next to Hotel ZaZa and Ciro's Italian Grill), 713-464-8640, memorialcity.com/events, free.

Friday, June 28

The Houston Astros go up against the Seattle Mariners this weekend with cool specials for fans. The Big and Bright Friday Nights are back with a pregame happy hour, after show fireworks, and cool promos like a free fanny pack presented by Netspend for the first 10,000 fans. The fireworks this Friday night will be set to '90s-era music, turning back the clock.

7:10 p.m. June 28, Minute Maid Park, 501 Crawford. For information, call 877-927-8767 or visit astros.com. $15 to $154.

The Kemah Boardwalk celebrates with Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. every Friday night during the months of June and July. Watch the pyrotechnics sparkle over Galveston Bay — the June 28 show is paired with a rock 'n roll soundtrack — then stay for late-night specials.

9:30 p.m. June 28, Kemah Boardwalk, 2155 Kipp Avenue, Kemah. For information, call 877-285-3624 or visit kemahboardwalk.com. Free.

Friday-Saturday, June 28-29

The oh-so-private Palm Beach at Moody Gardens has been celebrating all month with Bands on the Sand and ending each show with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. over the pyramids and Offatts Bayou. Come celebrate with country stars David Joel Band (June 28) and country rockers Shotgun Road (June 29).

6 to 10 p.m. June 28-29, Palm Beach at Moody Gardens, One Hope Boulevard, Galveston. For information, call 800-582-4673 or visit moodygardens.org. $15.95 (free for ages 3 and under).

Friday, June 28 through Saturday, July 6



Llano County is celebrating the 50th Annual Independence Day Aquaboom with extended days of fun in Kingsland, Texas. The theme of this year’s golden jubilee celebration, presented by the Aquaboom Parks Development and Community Outreach Corporation, is “Glory Days: 1970-2019.” From pageants and parades to car shows and costume contests, discover plenty of family-friendly fun along the 2900 River Bridge.

Kingsland, Texas, 325-388-6211, kingslandaquaboom.org.

Sunday, June 30

Road trip to the country for a Patriotic Concert at Festival Hill, but no need to sweat because the 1,000-seat concert hall is air-conditioned. Conductor Jason Thomas Aylward will lead the Texas Festival Orchestra in patriotic favorites. Pack a picnic lunch and arrive early, take in the fresh country air, and explore the gardens and walkways at Festival Hill.

3 p.m. June 30, Round Top Festival Institute, 248 Jaster Road, Round Top. For information, call 979-249-3129 or visit festivalhill.org. $10 to $45.

Wednesday, July 3

Head out to The Woodlands for this free Independence Eve spectacular with the perennial favorite, Houston Symphony: Star-Spangled Salute. This longstanding tradition, now in its 29th year, features the Houston Symphony in a selection of patriotic favorites.

8 p.m. July 3, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands. For information, call 281-363-3300 or visit woodlandscenter.org. Free.

The Houston Dynamo's Open Cup run has come to an end, but Tomás Martínez and Ronaldo Peña still have some plays left in them. Start your fireworks early with a heated showdown between the Houston Dynamo and 2018 Supporters' Shield winners New York Red Bulls. It's time to teach those yanks a lesson. Stay after for a postgame fireworks display.

8 p.m. July 3, BBVA Stadium, 2200 Texas. For information, call 713-276-4625 or visit houstondynamo.com. $7 to $184.



Star-Spangled Salute: ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights. Photo by Kennon Evett

Thursday, July 4, Houston events (scroll down for surrounding areas)





Note: July 4th events in Houston are displayed in chronological order.

Kidpendence Day is back at the Children's Museum of Houston with a special meet-and-greet with Wonder Woman and Captain America (between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.), flag waving beginning at noon, a flag ceremony with the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts at 1 p.m., and a science demo using elephant toothpaste at 1:10 p.m. Early birds will receive a free American flag (while supplies last), and be sure to dress in red, white and blue.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 4, Children's Museum of Houston, 1500 Binz. For information, call 713-522-1138 or visit cmhouston.org. $10 to $12. (Free for veterans and active duty military.)

Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, the MFAH's house museum for American decorative arts and paintings, is doing it up right with its 4th of July Celebration at Bayou Bend. It's a free extravaganza of Americana with visits by performers dressed as George Washington and Betsy Ross, storytelling, crafts, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and lemonade toasts on the terrace. Be sure to sign your name to the giant copy of the Declaration of Independence.

Noon to 5 p.m. July 4, Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, 6003 Memorial. For information, call 713-639-7750 or mfah.org/visit/bayou-bend-collection-and-gardens. Free.

The third annual 4th of July Party at Platypus Brewing gets even bigger this year with live music, smoked brisket, grilled sausages, wine and craft beer, plus a fabulous view of the CITGO Freedom Over Texas fireworks later that evening.

Noon, July 4, Platypus Brewing, 1902 Washington, 832-742-5503, platypusbrewing.com. Free.

Beat the heat at Memorial City with Fourth Of July On Ice. Puck the Penguin and his friends are headed over to Ice Skate Memorial City for a DJ dance party, patriotic performances, snowfall, face painting, frozen treats and all-American eats.

1 to 4 p.m. July 4, Ice Skate Memorial City, 303 Memorial City Way. For information, call 713-463-9296 or visit memorialcity.com/events. $10 admission plus $4 skate rental.

CITGO Freedom Over Texas. Photo by Kennon Evett

This year's CITGO Freedom Over Texas has gone for the moonshot, partnering up with NASA's Johnson Space Center in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. The exclusive Space City Experience takes guests on a trip down memory lane, looks at the future of intergalactic exploration, offers a meet-and-greet with astronauts and a chance to watch robotic demos. Plus, there's a super cool virtual reality experience that simulates field trips to the International Space Station and other NASA assets. As we've come to expect at the City of Houston's signature Independence Day event, we'll also get live music by Jake Owen and country star and American Idol alum Kellie Pickler (among others), the Fort Sam Hood 323rd Division Army Band, entertainment zones with pro sports athletes, a rock wall, obstacle course, salute to all five branches of the military, and an exciting fireworks finale. Download the free Freedom Over Texas mobile app from the iOS App or Android Google Play stores; FOT2019 lets guests buy tickets and view performance schedules and maps.

4 to 10 p.m. July 4, Eleanor Tinsley Park, 500 Allen Parkway and Sam Houston Park, 1000 Bagby. For information, visit freedomovertexas.org. $8 to $10 (free for children ages 5 and under).

Shun the lawn chairs and and watch the fireworks in style when the Sawyer Yards eatery, Poitín, transforms its 1,200 square foot patio into an observation deck. The patio has one of the most unobstructed views of the downtown skyline and they'll be have USA-themed cocktails, a special holiday menu, and entertainment after the fireworks show. Seating is not guaranteed without a reservation.

4-11 p.m. July 4, Poitín, 2313 Edwards Street #100, 713-628-4056, poitinhouston.com.

Raise a glass to the land of the free when Karbach Brewing Co. celebrates with its July 4th Music & Fireworks Spectacular with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Cheap Trick ("I Want You to Want Me"). Dress up in your patriotic red, white and blue attire, knock back a few cold ones, and watch the fireworks light up the sky after sunset.

6 p.m. July 4, Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach. For information, call 713-680-8886 or visit karbachbrewing.com/community/event/july-4th-music-fireworks-spectacular. $28 to $100.

The country/pop sounds of People's Choice Band kick off as the sun begins to set with CityCentre's Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular*. Enjoy a four hour block of live music plus fireworks from 9:30 to 9:45 p.m. *This event is weather permitting.

7 to 11 p.m. July 4, CityCentre, 800 Town & Country Boulevard. For information, call 713-629-5200 or visit citycentrehouston.com/events/detail/independence-day-fireworks-spectacular. Free (parking is $10 in CityCentre garages).

The Houston Symphony returns for this annual celebration on the hill, Star-Spangled Salute: ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights, led by Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke and accompanied by vocalist and native Houstonian Chelsea Cymone ("Muddy Water," "Runnin'"). Hear the 1812 Overture, The Stars and Stripes Forever and other patriotic favorites, all topped off by a spectacular fireworks display.

8:30 p.m. July 4, Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Drive. For information, call 281-373-3386 or visit houstonsymphony.org or milleroutdoortheatre.com. Free.

No fireworks here, but interesting enough to make it on our radar. Metropolis & Extravaganza hosts a huge IndepenDANCE Foam Party with a giant foam machine (beach attire welcome) and the best in Top 40, house, hip hop, trap and Latin music.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. July 4, Metropolis & Extravaganza, 8925 Richmond. For information, call 713-975-1917 or visit metropolisdisco.com. Free admission before 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 4, Surrounding areas (scroll up for Houston)





Note: July 4th events outside of Houston are displayed in alphabetical order by city name.

Bellaire's July 4th Parade and Celebration kicks off with a parade at 9:30 a.m. followed by a community festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy carnival games, food, face painting, live music and more.

9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 4, Bellaire Town Square and Loftin Park, 7001 Fifth Street, Bellaire. For information, call 713-662-8280 or bellairetx.gov. Free to watch and attend; rides and food are extra.

The 124th annual Fourth of July Celebration in Friendswood is back with a grand parade at 10 a.m., entertainment at Stevenson Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a concert by The Molly Ringwalds and more entertainment at Centennial Park at 7:30 p.m., and a fireworks show at 9:20 p.m.

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 4, Stevenson Park, 1100 South Friendswood Drive (FM 518), and Centennial Park, 2200 South Friendswood Drive, Friendswood. For information, call 281-996-3220 or visit ci.friendswood.tx.us/july4th. $10 to $20.

Fulshear Freedom Fest celebrates the 4th of July with vendor booths, live music, first responders display and children's area. Don't miss the fireworks show after dark.

6 to 9:30 p.m. July 4, Downtown Fulshear, 8100 FM 359 South, Fulshear. for information, call 832-600-3221 or visit fulshearkaty.com/events-calendar.html. Free.

Parades aren't just for Mardi Gras. The City of Galveston celebrates its 180th Independence Day Parade at 7 p.m. with floats, decorated military vehicles and performers. The parade route begins at Seawall Boulevard and 59th and ends at 25th Street. After the parade, enjoy 20 minutes of fireworks over the Gulf of Mexico beginning at 9:15 p.m., near 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard. The rain date is July 5, 2019.

7 to 9:35 p.m. July 4, 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard, Galveston. For information, call 409-797-3705 or visit galvestonparades.com, free.

The Galveston Community Band, under the direction of Doyle Neuwiller, is set to play a concert of patriotic music at Hotel Galvez beginning at 8:45 p.m. all the way through until the Galveston fireworks display is over. Come early and find your seat at the Galvez Bar & Grill; first come, first served.

8:45-9:45 p.m., Hotel Galvez & Spa, 2024 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7721 or visit hotelgalvez.com. Free.

Join Katy in celebrating the Fourth of July at the annual Freedom Celebration. The morning program is being held at Fire Station #1 and Katy Heritage Park with bounce houses, public safety demos, a dunking booth, petting zoo, trackless train and snow cones. If you're hungry, stay for the fundraiser lunch courtesy of VFW Post 9182 and Auxiliary. Then return for Katy's evening program of fireworks and music near Typhoon Texas and Katy Mills Mall.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., returning at 9 p.m. July 4, Katy Heritage Park, 5990 George Bush Drive, and Katy Mills Mall, 5000 Katy Mills Circle, Katy. For information, call 281-391-4840 or visit cityofkaty.com. Free (admission required for Typhoon Texas).

This Independence Day the Kemah Boardwalk is super sizing the fun with 4th of July Star Spangled Sky Fireworks over Galveston Bay at 9:30 p.m. Watch the pyrotechnics sparkle over the water, then stay for late-night specials.

Kemah Boardwalk, 2155 Kipp Avenue, Kemah. For information, call 877-285-3624 or visit kemahboardwalk.com. Free.

The Dennis Davis Band headlines the July 4 Fireworks and Concert at Kings Harbor. Enjoy the fireworks spectacular over the pier at 9:30 p.m.; bring your blankets and lawn chairs. This event is weather permitting.

7 p.m. July 4, Kings Harbor Waterfront Village, 1660 West Lake Houston Parkway, Kingwood. For information, call 713-629-5200 or visit kings-harbor.com, free.

Missouri City's 4th of July Celebration has fun and excitement for the whole family, with free activities and tasty treats for purchase. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. and stadium seating is available at Thurgood Marshall High School; catch a shuttle from the Park & Ride at 13849 Fondren.

6 to 9:30 p.m. July 4, Buffalo Run Park, 1122 Buffalo Run Boulevard, Missouri City. For information, call 281-403-8637 or missouricitytx.gov. Free.

Pasadena's 4th Fest is one of Pasadena's largest city-sponsored events with fireworks, food vendors, live music with Kevin Fowler and Th3rd Coast Roots, hay rides, kids games and more.

5 to 10 p.m. July 4, Pasadena Convention Center & Fairgrounds, 7902 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena. For information, call 713-475-7048 or visit ci.pasadena.tx.us. Free.

Pearland's Celebration of Freedom begins with a VFW military salute followed by the national anthem, live music, strolling entertainment, and a fireworks display at sundown unleashed by VCA Westside Animal Hospital 7 Clinic. Food and glow trinkets are available for purchase. Please note the new location for this year.

6 to 10 p.m. July 4, Independence Park, 3449 Pearland Parkway, Pearland. For information, call 281-412-8900 or visit pearlandparks.com. Free.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown is hosting a two day Fourth of July celebration with fireworks, music, games and more. Experience all the thrills on the mega slide Vortex, with its three massive saucers and scary dark tunnels. It's six stories tall, 429 feet long and is the only ride of its kind in Texas. The park is open all day on Independence Day and again on July 5, but be sure to stay after for their amazing Fourth of July Fireworks Shows that begin after the park closes; purchase of a park ticket is required to watch the fireworks inside the water park.

10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 4 and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 5, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, 21300 Interstate 45 North, Spring. For information, call 281-355-3300 or visit sixflags.com/splashtown. $41.99 to $49.99. (Book tickets online in advance for savings.)

The City of Stafford's 44th Annual 4th of July Celebration begins in the afternoon with a Freedom Rings Concert from 2:30-4 p.m. with the Ford Bend Symphony. The fun continues at festival field with DJ Randy in the Mixx, live music by the Art Tigerina Band, nonprofit booths, hay rides and a moonwalk from 4-9 p.m. Stay for the fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.

2:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 4, Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash, Stafford. For information, call 281-208-6900 or visit staffordcentre.com. Free.

The City of Sugar Land is bringing back the July 4th tradition with its Red, White and Boom celebration. Entertainment includes inflatables, photo opps, face painting, live music and food vendors, followed by colorful fireworks that will light up the Sugar Land sky. The event is free, but you'll need to get your tickets in advance. Tickets won't be issued on July 4.

4-10 p.m. July 4, The Crown Festival Park, 18355 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land. For information, call 281-275-2900 or visit sugarlandtx.gov/915/Red-White-and-Boom-July-4-Celebration. Free.

Let's hear it for the kids when the Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center celebrates Kidpendence Day with Captain America and Lady Liberty (noon-2 p.m.). Wear your red, white and blue and pay tribute to the land of the free and the home of the brave. Then saddle up and head to the Toy Story meet-and-greet to meet Woody and Jessie.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4, Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center, 198 Kempner, Sugar Land. For information, call 832-742-2800 or visit childrensdiscoveryfb.org. $11 to $12.

Supersize your Independence Day with a stay at The Woodlands Resort with its special Star Spangled Package. Chill out on the 1,005 foot lazy river, kayak on Lake Harrison, and earn a $50 dining credit for the July 4th BBQ or during your visit. Expand your fun with included or a la carte activities: a DJ, corn hole competition, watermelon eating contest, scavenger hunt, cupcakes, s'mores and a big screen movie at the pool.

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 4, The Woodlands Resort, 2301 North Millbend Drive, The Woodlands, 800-433-2624, woodlandsresort.com, prices vary.

Tomball's July 4th Celebration & Street Festival is filled with live country and southern rock music by The Posse, food vendors, a kids zone, a patriotic tribute to America and its veterans, and an aerial fireworks display at dusk.

5 to 10 p.m. July 4, Business 249 and FM 2920 (Four Corners) Tomball. For information, call 281-290-1003 or visit tomballtx.gov. Free.

The Kemah Boardwalk pairs fireworks with a soundtrack. © Aufblitz, photo by Scott Bratsen, courtesy of Kemah Boardwalk

Keep the Party Going



Friday, July 5



Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown continues the celebration with another round of fireworks on July 5. Be sure to stay after for their amazing Fireworks Show that begins after the park closes; purchase of a park ticket is required to watch the fireworks inside the water park.

10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 5, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, 21300 Interstate 45 North, Spring. For information, call 281-355-3300 or visit sixflags.com/splashtown. $41.99 to $49.99. (Book tickets online in advance for savings.)

The Kemah Boardwalk celebrates with Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. every Friday night through the end of July. Watch the pyrotechnics sparkle over Galveston Bay, then stay for late-night specials. They pair the fireworks shows with different music soundtracks: July 12 features Broadway musicals, July 19 celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, and July 26 jams with a rock 'n roll theme.

Kemah Boardwalk, 2155 Kipp Avenue, Kemah. For information, call 877-285-3624 or visit kemahboardwalk.com. Free.

The Houston Astros go up against the Los Angeles Angels in their first home game since Independence Day. The Big and Bright Friday Nights are back with a pregame happy hour and after show fireworks set to Americana-themed music.

7:10 p.m. July 5, Minute Maid Park, 501 Crawford. For information, call 877-927-8767 or visit astros.com. $19 to $148.

Friday-Saturday, July 5-6

The oh-so-private Palm Beach at Moody Gardens has been celebrating all month with Bands on the Sand and ending each show with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. over the pyramids and Offatts Bayou. Come celebrate with variety act Chinatown (July 5) and rock band Big E and the Lowdown (July 6).

6 to 10 p.m. June 28-29, Palm Beach at Moody Gardens, One Hope Boulevard, Galveston. For information, call 800-582-4673 or visit moodygardens.org. $15.95 (free for ages 3 and under).

Fridays and Saturdays (through August 10)



The oh-so-private Palm Beach at Moody Gardens will continue its Bands on the Sand events through August 10, ending each show with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. over the pyramids and Offatts Bayou. Individual admission tickets are available or it is included with a Value Pass. Check the website for band names and possible cancellations due to private events.

6 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Palm Beach at Moody Gardens, One Hope Boulevard, Galveston. For information, call 800-582-4673 or visit moodygardens.org. $15.95 (free for ages 3 and under).

Friday, July 12

Cheer on the Sugar Land Skeeters as they face the Long Island Ducks after a long stretch of away games. It's Christmas in July with Swatson Christmas bobblehead giveaways for the first 2,000 fans and post game fireworks at Constellation Field.

7:05 p.m. July 12, Constellation Field, 1 Stadium Drive, Sugar Land. For information, call 281-240-4487 or visit sugarlandskeeters.com. $8 to $45.

Friday, July 19

The Houston Astros go up against the Texas Rangers in this heated Lone Star Series. The Big and Bright Friday Nights are back with a pregame happy hour, after show fireworks, and cool promos like free Lone Star Series t-shirts presented by Germania for the first 10,000 fans. The fireworks this Friday night are set to music that celebrates space and the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

7:10 p.m. July 19, Minute Maid Park, 501 Crawford. For information, call 877-927-8767 or visit astros.com. $25 to $161.