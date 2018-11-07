Polar Bears, Penguins Find Common Ground at ICE LAND: Pole-to-Pole

What's up is down, what's wrong is right, and — in what must certainly be an alternate universe — polar bears and penguins have finally met in the middle. It's a "cool" concept on the part of Moody Gardens, theming ICE LAND: Pole-to-Pole so that the Arctic polar bear and the Antarctic penguins can be found in the same place, but the sculptures carved out of 300-pound blocks of colored ice aren't exactly chilling out together.

ICE LAND is kept at nine degrees so visitors will want to put on a parka (those are provided) before entering the South Pole section to encounter penguins. A 30-foot glacier slide separates the penguins from the North Pole, an area that has reindeer, whales and aquatic scenes. "[The slide] is a favorite for kids and adults," says Jerri Hamachek, marketing and public relations manager. The two million pounds of holiday- and animal-themed sculptures finish up with Rudolph (he of the red nose) and Santa Claus, as well as a teaser for next year's ice concept. The 21 and up crowd might want to stop in for a pour at Shivers, a full-service bar made out of ice.

