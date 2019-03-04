@GirlWithNoJob's Claudia Oshry Soffer Bringing a Pop Culture Party to Houston Improv

For most people, the mere notion of joblessness is an anxiety ridden nightmare. For comedian Claudia Oshry Soffer, it was an opportunity that evolved into a very lucrative business.

“I went to college in NYU,” begins the 24-year-old native New Yorker, who will be headlining three shows at Houston Improv on March 10and 11. “I grew up in the city and went to a really rigorous high school, and I was in school ALL THE TIME. By the time I got to NYU, I had so much free time. I only had class a few times a week - it was just weird. For the first couple months, I loved it. Then after a while it got kind of boring doing nothing. Everyone at NYU is very career oriented, they have their jobs lined up the second they get there and it was kind of intimidating.”

“So I applied to a bunch of internships, and got one in fashion, which is just not fun, you know? It was unpaid, obviously, but it was just mean girls and no air-conditioning, menial stupid tasks. So I started this blog – it was called Girl With A Job. It was on Tumblr and it was really just like a diary for me, a form of self expression to talk shit about everyone at work. No one read it, it was really unpopular and it was really just for me. But [then] I got fired from the internship not long after starting. So I changed the name of blog to Girl With No Job, just because I didn’t have a job and I thought it would be more accurate. I made Instagram pages, and Facebook pages and Twitter pages, just for the blog to drive traffic to my website.”