Comicpalooza 2019 Adds Barry Allen AKA The Flash to its Lineup

The was a fan version of the flash in Comicpalooza 2017. This year the real deal will be at the George R. Brown.

The Comicpalooza folks have added another big name to their headliner lineup with the announcement that Grant Gustin who plays Barry Allen/AKA The Flash on The Flash will be at the May 10-12 festival.

Gustin, who was in the Broadway revival tour of West Side Story and on the third season of Glee, has appeard on the CW superhero show for five seasons. He also has made crossover appearances on Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl.

Previously, Comicpalooza had announced that Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones would be a headliner this year.

Related Stories Game of Thrones' Mother of Dragons is Coming to Comicpalooza 2019

“Grant Gustin is a phenomenal addition to the Comicpalooza lineup with all of the excitement and anticipation surrounding this year’s show,” Michael Heckman, Comicpalooza president was quoted as saying in a press release. “Last year, we exceeded our expectations, delivering a program that hosted top-tier talent and a diverse and entertaining program that was enjoyed by guests of all ages. This year promises to deliver an even better event.”

Comicpalooza will return to the George R. Brown Convention Center for its 11th season on Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 12. For the most-up-to-date information, including a complete lineup of special guests, admission prices and schedules, visit comicpalooza.com.

