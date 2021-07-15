This Is The Way ... To Comicpalooza 2021

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Delta variant be damned, American (and Houston) are pushing to return to something resembling normalcy, and that means the return of our beloved Comicpalooza.

The event was canceled last year, thanks to COVID, but returns in somewhat abbreviated fashion for 2021 (Saturday and Sunday only this year, with more outdoor activities scheduled). There are also fewer guests than in years past, but fans of DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Dominic Purcell, David Ramsey), The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Tati Gabrielle, Gavin Leatherwood), and a certain Disney+ show featuring a green puppet will definitely have something to be happy about.

That's right, The Mandalorian will have a significant presence at Comicpalooza this weekend, featuring a number of cast members with geek bona fides even beyond the Star Wars Universe. There's Giancarlo "Moff Gideon" Esposito (also of Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul and The Boys), Katee "Bo-Katan Kryze" Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica, Longmire), Carl "Greef Karga" Weathers (Rocky I-IV, Predator), and Ming-Na "Fennec Shand" Wen (ER, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

Related Stories Comicpalooza 2021 Announces Stars From The Mandalorian Will Be at This Year's Event

Standalone guests include Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy), Martin Kove (Cobra Kai, The Karate Kid), and Danny Trejo, who will be conducting Q&As about their careers. Mark-Paul Gosselaar will also participate in a Saved by the Bell Q&A, showing just how far the mandate of "Comic"palooza has really stretched.

Of course there will be dealers galore in the Exhibit Hall, tabletop gaming, cosplayers, comic books and their creators (including Venom's Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, Top Cow's Matt Hawkins, and Ariel Diaz), anime artists and voice talent (Christopher Sabat and Sean Schemmel from the Dragon Ball series and John Swasey from My Hero Academia), and lots more.

The full schedule can be found at the Comicpalooza home page. In deference to our ongoing pandemic, organizers are requesting that you wear a mask if you haven't been vaccinated, while there will be regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces and hand sanitizing stations throughout.