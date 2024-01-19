Houston Performing Arts Goes On Pointe with The Trocks

Their makeup is on point(e). They dance on pointe. But there is something slightly off yet sinfully funny about them. That’s right, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (or The Trocks, as they are lovingly referenced) will return to Jones Hall on January 23 with skillful dance work and hilarious takes on beloved ballets.
“The Trocks are an all-male comedy ballet company,” said Raffaele Morra. “It's going to be a ballet performance with comedy so that everyone can have fun with it. It's a good performance for those people who usually don't like ballet. With us, they have the opportunity to actually laugh with us about ballet. It's really entertaining.”
The Trocks were founded in New York City in 1974, and have been presenting at Performing Arts Houston for nearly as long. This also marks the 50-year anniversary tour for the international dance sensation.
Morra has been with the group since 2001, so he has experienced much of the group’s journey through fame.
“I danced with the company until 2015 full time, and then I started to transition into my current position as a ballet master,” the Italian born performer said. In 2017, he stopped performing and worked solely as the ballet master, except for one performance last year, but he demurely says that one appearance doesn’t count.
As ballet master, he is the teacher for all the dancers. His job includes keeping their skills, stage presence and technique . . . well . . . on point(e). Since many male ballet dancers don’t usually dance on pointe, one may think that the transition is an arduous one. Morra asserts, though, that the dancers pick up on the technique quicker than originally imagined.
“If you are a well-trained ballet dancer, it doesn't take long to become a good dancer on pointe,” he said. “It just needs minor adjustments. You need to lift up a little bit more, you need to strengthen some muscles that you might not have used as much in the past, but it usually doesn't take long to learn the basic steps. I would say it takes about a month with the company to get used to it.”
It turns out that top-notch training is an expected prerequisite, but it really comes down to personality.
“We need to see that the guy is going to be comfortable in the company and is a team player,” he said. “We are always on the road. We're always sharing flights and hotel rooms. We are always in the dressing rooms together. We are constantly together. We need to get along. We need to be able to stay together and not be dramatic or cause problems.”
The work is worth it, though, as Morra says. And the group ends up doing much more than performing on stage. They often teach classes and work with local organizations to bring ballet to the masses.
While in Houston, Morra will work with the male dancers from the Houston Ballet’s upcoming performance of Cinderella, including those who will be performing on pointe as the stepsisters.
The Trocks will also lead a master class at the Institute of Contemporary Dance and a movement workshop with the residents of Law Harrington Senior Center.
While everyone should rush out to see The Trocks, on the off-chance that readers cannot find a sitter for the kids, there is a documentary, Ballerina Boys, that gives a behind the scenes look at this half-a-century-old group.
Yet, Morra hopes people of all ages will come to see the show, especially since it is an easy entry point(e) into the art form.
“This company is a wonderful introduction to ballet and to performing arts for children,” Morra said. “It's a very naive sense of humor that we explain through our performance in a very simple way.”
Performing Arts Houston presents the Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 23 at Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana. For ticket or information, call 713-227-4772 or visit performingartshouston.org. $29-99.