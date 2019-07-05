Get Your Sin On With Sunday School-Themed Second Sunday Revival

Sun is out and sin is in with Second Sunday Revival at Market Square Park.

Saints may sleep easier at night, but sinners have more fun when they're awake. This month, sin is in, and Market Square Park has the ticket straight to Hell a good time. Join Tifa Tittlywinks and the burlesque performance troupe Dem Damn Dames for an afternoon of entertainment and mischievously delicious fun 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 at 301 Milam as part of its monthly Second Sunday Revival festivities.

On the second Sunday of every month this summer, Downtown hosts a new series that plays on definitions of "revival." July's Sunday School-themed edition of Second Sunday will welcome original parodies of selections from Sister Act, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Book of Mormon and more. Local gospel choirs will perform between the comedic song and dance numbers, and food and drinks will be available. The four showtimes will be at the top of each hour starting at noon.

Second Sunday revival is the brainchild of Downtown District's Programming and Events Manager Laurette Canizares.

"We wanted to maximize the Sunday Funday vibe that is happening in the historic downtown area. I’m very excited. It will be a ton of fun. It’s different than what the District has done, but it ties in with the personality of the neighborhood," she said.

The organization kicked off the programming with a Bloody Brass Brunch for Mother's Day in May and a vinyl inspired "Right Round Baby" in June with old-school turntables and albums. The parties continue in August with Bring Bowski Back, based on The Big Lebowski, and in September with Vida Antigua, which will have a vintage market.

As for July's entertainers, Dem Damn Dames is Houston's premier burlesque troupe who has been running strong for more than 10 years.

Expect sass, brass and a touch of class. Here's a preview of the type of entertainment Dem Damn Dames brings:

"Tifa was most excited about this style of production because she’s very invested in our performing arts community, but also the talent she gets to work with. It intertwines her burlesque and professional actors," Canizares added.

She also says that while Dem Damn Dames specializes in burlesque, that won't be the only thing the audience sees.

"It’s not all sexy. It’s tongue in cheek, sometimes off color, but that’s what won them their audience," Canizares said. "The idea is you can write a script that is both parody and production. We can spoof some of these religious productions, within taste, and she’s great. She's an abundance of talent."

Blankets, lawn chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome for the occasion, but leave the alcohol at home. Outside alcohol is not allowed to be brought into the park, but fear not - beer and wine is sold at Niko Niko’s. The park will also have shaded seating available.

Second Sunday Revival is one part of the programming - all offered for free - for the greater Houston area residents to enjoy. The park also hosts monthly bingo games, movies, bike rides, fitness classes, pub crawls and a host of other events guaranteed to keep the good times rolling.

Second Sunday revival takes place 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Market Square Park, 301 Milam. For more information, visit marketsquarepark.com. Free.