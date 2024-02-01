Houston Symphony Goes Ga-Ga For Gershwin

Houston Symphony is kicking off the month of love with Jazz, Love & Gershwin: A Century of Rhapsody In Blue, featuring guest performers Grammy Award-winning jazz singer Catherine Russell and the world-renowned Marcus Roberts Trio for songs like “Our Love is Here to Stay,” “Embraceable You,” “The Man I Love” and more. The performance runs Friday through Sunday at Jones Hall.
As a special tribute to Gershwin, the orchestra will perform a new take on Ferde Grofé’s orchestral adaptation of his original orchestration of Gershwin’s iconic "Rhapsody in Blue" alongside jazz piano sensation Marcus Roberts in celebration of the 100th anniversary of its premiere.
Houston Symphony’s Stephanie Alla, associate director of artistic planning, explained in a video on the organization’s website what will make this presentation stand out.
“This version of ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ actually doesn’t change the orchestral parts,” she says. “The difference is the Marcus Roberts Trio intertwines these improvisatory, jazzy interludes throughout as just the three of them mixing with the rest of the orchestra.”
The tribute to Gershwin will celebrate one of the foremost composers of the Great American Songbook.
“This is timeless material. It will last hundreds of years . . . thousands of years into the future because of the great melodies, great song craft and great lyrics. This is one of the greatest contexts to hear it,” singer Russell said.
Russell knows of which she speaks. Afterall, she was born into musical royalty. Her father, Luis Russell, was a legendary pianist, composer and bandleader, and he was Louis Armstrong's long-time musical director. Her mother, Carline Ray, was a pioneering vocalist, guitarist and bassist who performed with International Sweethearts of Rhythm, Mary Lou Williams and Sy Oliver.
They instilled within her a love and appreciation for music.
“I grew up on going to Leonard Bernstein's Young People's Concerts. My mother made sure that she filled me with culture when I was growing up, so now I'm aware of a lot of different types of music,” Russell said. “She raised me on classical music and on the Great American Songbook, and that has given me a well-rounded appreciation and respect on how to deliver the material [when I perform.]”
“These types of programs introduce people who have never heard these compositions that are really the bedrock of our arts and culture,” she said. “It's really very important to do these programs and also introduce the next generation to this incredible material and to great songwriting because we must set the bar very high for songwriting,”
Remaining connected to the great American composers is something Russell finds stock in, and she hopes others will too.
"The importance is that it is American history. It's our history,” she said. “If we don't know where we came from, how do we know where we're going? It's very important because this is really a foundation that is uniquely American.”
Not that Gershwin needs any more fanfare to draw the crowds, but Houston Symphony is punching up the weekend with two special events.
On Friday evening at Jones Hall, Juilliard-trained concert pianist and Harvard-educated psychiatrist Richard Kogan will present a deep-dive into the artist during The Mind and Music of George Gershwin. Combining his psychology and music backgrounds, Kogan will present insights into Gershwin’s life, mind, and music, and he will perform Gershwin’s “Three Preludes” with Houston Symphony violinist Tong Yan.
Saturday evening after the concert, the fun will continue with an Encore After Party. Ticket holders are invited to gather at Jones Hall's Round Bar to dance the night away, sip specialty cocktails, enjoy free swag and mingle with the Houston Symphony musicians.
Houston Symphony presents Jazz, Love & Gershwin: A Century of Rhapsody In Blue at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana. For tickets or information, call 713-224-7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. $36 - $140. Saturday’s Livestream is $20. The Mind and Music of George Gershwin is free but requires an RSVP. Visit houstonsymphony.org/tickets/concerts/the-mind-and-music-of-george-gershwin to place an order. The Encore After Party is free for Saturday’s ticket holders.