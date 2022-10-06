Houston Symphony Brings The Soul This Weekend

click to enlarge She's got style, she's got class, she's got the voice, and she's got sass. Photo by Tyler Gustin Photography

The Houston Symphony will present, a tribute to hits by artists including Toni Braxton, Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder, Adele and more fan favorites. For this world premiere, powerhouse vocalist Capathia Jenkins will take the Jones Hall stage this weekend alongside the full orchestra for a performance audiences won’t forget.“It's sort of like the soundtrack to your life. It's the songs that are really iconic of several different singers. Audiences can expect it to be a celebration and to have fun,” she said. “During the performance, you have permission to throw your hands in the air, to get up and dance and to do whatever makes you feel good. My intention is to light Jones Hall up with a good time celebration. That's what it's about.”Jenkins is the perfect pick for a show of this style, and just a quick preview of some of her previous work shows why. The singer/actor made her Broadway debut in, where she created the role of Harriet Jackson. She then starred in the Off-Broadway 2000 revival ofwhere she wowed audiences with her stirring rendition of “Turn Back, O Man,” which can be heard on the original cast recording. She returned to Broadway inand was critically acclaimed for her performances of the Bacharach/David hits. She was part of a live performance ofon NBC and recently starred as Medda in the hit Disney production ofon Broadway.It’s the “singer/actor” part for Jenkins that really is her story.“From the time I could talk, I was singing with a hairbrush as my microphone in the mirror. It was around third grade that my music teacher told my mom I had real talent and that she should nurture it. And my mom did. I was one of those kids who took all the training. I trained classically for many years through high school, and then I went to Temple University for jazz program,” she said. “As I got older and had more life experience, I learned how to tell a story through songs. I'm an actor, so I love to tell a story.”It's Sophie’s choice for her to pick which one she loves more…so instead, she does both acting and singing.“I think the reason why I can't choose between the two is because I feel like the best singers tell the best stories. If you're singing and giving yourself over to the lyrics, it's all about the story. I want to tell these songs’ stories in,” she said.But she says not to get too excited for the crazy Christina Aguilera runs during the music. Afterall, she is a classically trained performer.“For some singers, it's about the histrionics and riffs. Because I was brought up through technical training and then through musical theater and working with amazing directors, the lyric and story are everything. I think that separates me from some other singers. I focus hard on telling the story and doing my homework, and hopefully people enjoy it. Acting and singing go hand-in-glove for me,” she says.More so, she uses her critical attention – and discerning ears – when she prepares for a concert of this nature.“I think about the person who wrote the song. The composer wrote these pieces in a certain way for a reason. I want to get inside of that. Some of my greatest singers and teachers were Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan. When I wanted to learn a jazz standard, I would listen to one of their records because I know they are singing the ink off the page through the first part of the song, and thenthey're giving themselves over [toward the end]. I know that they would trust the composer. In these songs we're going to do for, I am really trusting these original artists,” she added.Houston is in for a treat this weekend as Jenkins rocks the house down at Jones Hall, and there’s a special bonus for attendees.As an extra perk, Saturday night attendees are invited to stay late for an exclusive encore afterparty from post-performance to midnight. Guests can dance the night away to DJ tracks, sip special cocktails, enjoy free swag, and mingle with Houston Symphony musicians. The October 8 ticket to the concert is the only necessity for entry.