Five Funny French Films Features Tales of Betrayal, Plus Love Lost and Found

The Trouble with You (En liberté!) screens at 7 p.m. March 23, part of MFAH's Five Funny French Films.

There are plenty of French comedies, but that doesn't mean they're all funny. At least not to discerning American audiences across the pond.

But perhaps Tracy Stephenson is the toughest critic of all. As coordinator and assistant programmer of film and video for the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, she knows what to look for in helping select the entries in MFAH's annual Five Funny French Films series.

"It is a lot of fun, but harder than you think. We have to go through a lot of films and I’ve created a rule that if I don’t laugh out loud within 10 to 15 minutes, I have to put it aside," says Stephenson.