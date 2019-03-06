George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain Heads to Houston

George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain is coming to Houston, courtesy of the Society for the Performing Arts.

Puppies, cute babies, ice cream cones and ukuleles. We can always count on one or all of these to bring about a smile, even on the rainiest of days.

George Hinchliffe figured that out when he founded the ukes back in 1985. "We thought we might just do the one concert in a local pub," says Hinchliffe about that very first gig in the United Kingdom. "The audience really came out and said, 'You should keep doing it.' The audience just got bigger from day one. It's turned into a real paying gig."

In typical British fashion, that might be an understatement. Now, almost 35 years later, George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain has seen its music used in films, plays and television commercials. They've collaborated with The Ministry of Sound, Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens), and David Arnold, and have been accused of spawning hundreds of imitators, populating almost every major city in the U.K. with ukulele groups.