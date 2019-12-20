 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
It's Hooray For Hollywood (and Marriage) As The Houston Film Critics Society Announces Its 2019 Nominees
Houston Film Critics Society

It's Hooray For Hollywood (and Marriage) As The Houston Film Critics Society Announces Its 2019 Nominees

Pete Vonder Haar | December 20, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino's 9th movie, and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story lead all nominees for the Houston Film Critics Society's "Best of 2019" awards. Winners will be announced January 2 at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

Both Hollywood and Marriage secured six nominations, including Best Picture. Closely following, with five nominations each, are 1917, Sam Mendes's extended take World War I epic, Bong-Joon Ho's Parasite, and The Irishman.

Earlier this month, the HFCS also announced its nominees for the Texas Independent Film Awards which honor films made in Texas. Bull, Building the American Dream, Nothing Stays the Same: The story of the Saxon Pub, Seadrift, and Sleeping in Plastic are all up for the awards.

Winners in 18 categories (full list below) will be presented at the January 2 event – starting at 7 p.m. – with special appearances from Roger Corman, who will be honored with a lifetime achievement award. Also on hand will be Ellyn Needham, wife of late movie stunts pioneer Hal Needham, who will present the Society’s inaugural award for Best Stunt Coordination Team.

An After Party, open to all awards ticket holders at no additional charge, will be staged in the Ultimate Ransom Room at the Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District. Tickets are available through the MFAH's ticket portal.

2019 Houston Film Critics Society Nominations

Best Picture
1917; The Farewell; The Irishman; Jojo Rabbit; Joker; Knives Out; Marriage Story; Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood; Parasite; Uncut Gems

Best Director
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite; Sam Mendes, 1917; Martin Scorsese, The Irishman; Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood; Lulu Wang, The Farewell

Best Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood; Adam Driver, Marriage Story; Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name; Joaquin Phoenix, Joker; Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Best Actress
Awkwafina, The Farewell; Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story; Lupita Nyong’o, Us; Saoirse Ronan, Little Women; Charlize Theron, Bombshell; Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse; Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes; Al Pacino, The Irishman; Joe Pesci, The Irishman; Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell; Laura Dern, Marriage Story; Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit; Florence Pugh, Little Women; Margot Robbie, Bombshell; Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Best Screenplay
Knives Out; Marriage Story; Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood; Parasite; The Farewell

Best Cinematography
1917; The Irishman; The Joker; Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood; Parasite

Best Animated Feature
Frozen II; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World; I Lost My Body; Missing Link; Toy Story 4

Best Original Score
1917; Joker; Little Women; Marriage Story; Us

Best Original Song
"Glasgow," Wild Rose; "Home to You," The Aeronauts; "I Punched Keanu Reeves," Always Be My Maybe; "(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman; "Into the Unknown," Frozen II; "Stand Up," Harriet

Best Foreign Language Film
Atlantics; Corpus Christi; Les Miserables; Monos; Pain and Glory; Parasite

Best Documentary Feature
American Factory; Apollo 11; Biggest Little Farm; For Sama; Hail Satan; They Shall Not Grow Old

Texas Independent Film Award
Bull; Building the American Dream; Nothing Stays the Same: The Story of the Saxon Bar; Seadrift; Sleeping in Plastic

Visual Effects
1917; Ad Astra; Avengers: Endgame

Best Stunt Coordination Team
Crawl; Ford v Ferrari; Furie; John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum; Shadow

Best Movie Poster Art
Birds of Passage; John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum; Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood; Parasite; Portrait of a Lady on Fire; The Last Black Man in San Francisco

 
Peter Vonder Haar writes movie reviews for the Houston Press and is an aspiring author. His first novel, Lucky Town, is out now.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >