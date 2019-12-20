It's Hooray For Hollywood (and Marriage) As The Houston Film Critics Society Announces Its 2019 Nominees

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino's 9th movie, and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story lead all nominees for the Houston Film Critics Society's "Best of 2019" awards. Winners will be announced January 2 at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

Both Hollywood and Marriage secured six nominations, including Best Picture. Closely following, with five nominations each, are 1917, Sam Mendes's extended take World War I epic, Bong-Joon Ho's Parasite, and The Irishman.

Earlier this month, the HFCS also announced its nominees for the Texas Independent Film Awards which honor films made in Texas. Bull, Building the American Dream, Nothing Stays the Same: The story of the Saxon Pub, Seadrift, and Sleeping in Plastic are all up for the awards.

Winners in 18 categories (full list below) will be presented at the January 2 event – starting at 7 p.m. – with special appearances from Roger Corman, who will be honored with a lifetime achievement award. Also on hand will be Ellyn Needham, wife of late movie stunts pioneer Hal Needham, who will present the Society’s inaugural award for Best Stunt Coordination Team.

An After Party, open to all awards ticket holders at no additional charge, will be staged in the Ultimate Ransom Room at the Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District. Tickets are available through the MFAH's ticket portal.

2019 Houston Film Critics Society Nominations

Best Picture

1917; The Farewell; The Irishman; Jojo Rabbit; Joker; Knives Out; Marriage Story; Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood; Parasite; Uncut Gems

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite; Sam Mendes, 1917; Martin Scorsese, The Irishman; Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood; Lulu Wang, The Farewell

Best Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood; Adam Driver, Marriage Story; Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name; Joaquin Phoenix, Joker; Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Best Actress

Awkwafina, The Farewell; Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story ; Lupita Nyong’o, Us; Saoirse Ronan, Little Women; Charlize Theron, Bombshell; Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse; Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes; Al Pacino, The Irishman; Joe Pesci, The Irishman; Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell; Laura Dern, Marriage Story; Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit; Florence Pugh, Little Women; Margot Robbie, Bombshell; Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Best Screenplay

Knives Out; Marriage Story; Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood; Parasite; The Farewell

Best Cinematography

1917; The Irishman; The Joker; Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood; Parasite

Best Animated Feature

Frozen II; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World; I Lost My Body; Missing Link; Toy Story 4

Best Original Score

1917; Joker; Little Women; Marriage Story; Us

Best Original Song

"Glasgow," Wild Rose; "Home to You," The Aeronauts; "I Punched Keanu Reeves," Always Be My Maybe; "(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman; "Into the Unknown," Frozen II; "Stand Up," Harriet

Best Foreign Language Film

Atlantics; Corpus Christi; Les Miserables; Monos; Pain and Glory; Parasite

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory; Apollo 11; Biggest Little Farm; For Sama; Hail Satan; They Shall Not Grow Old

Texas Independent Film Award

Bull; Building the American Dream; Nothing Stays the Same: The Story of the Saxon Bar; Seadrift; Sleeping in Plastic

Visual Effects

1917; Ad Astra; Avengers: Endgame

Best Stunt Coordination Team

Crawl; Ford v Ferrari; Furie; John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum; Shadow

Best Movie Poster Art

Birds of Passage; John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum; Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood; Parasite; Portrait of a Lady on Fire; The Last Black Man in San Francisco