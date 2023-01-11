Everything Is Coming Up Banshees As The Houston Film Critics Society Announces Its 2022 Nominees

Martin McDonagh's black friendship comedy The Banshees of Inisherin and Daniels' multiverse marvel Everything Everywhere All At Once lead all nominees for the 15th annual awards from the Houston Film Critics Society. Both films secured a total of nine noms, including Best Picture of 2022.
Last month, the HFCS also announced its nominees for the Texas Independent Film Awards which honor films made in Texas. Acid Test, Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood, Conception, Deep in the Heart: A Texas Wildlife Story and Facing Nolan are all up for the award.
All winners will be announced at the Society’s annual awards celebration, Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston (MATCH). For details, and ticket information, visit HoustonFilmCritics.com.
This year's nominees run the gamut from thoughtful and introspective (Banshees, Till, Women Talking) to anything but (Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick, RRR). Tár, The Fabelmans, and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio round out the Best Picture nominees.
2022 Houston Film Critics Society Nominees
Best Picture
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
RRR
Tár
Till
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Actor – Leading Role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Actress – Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor – Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mark Rylance, Bones and All
Ben Whishaw, Women Talking
Best Actress – Supporting Role
Jesse Buckley, Women Talking
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Screenplay
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans
Todd Field - Tár
Sarah Polley and Miriam Toews - Women Talking
Best Animated Feature
Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Cinematography
Russell Carpenter - Avatar: The Way of Water
Linus Sandgren - Babylon
Hoyte Van Hoytema - Nope
Janusz Kamiński - The Fabelmans
Claudio Miranda - Top Gun: Maverick
Best Documentary
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Bad Axe
Fire of Love
Good Night Oppy
Navalny
Best Foreign Language Feature
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Best Original Score
Justin Hurwitz - Babylon
Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - Empire of Light
John Williams - The Fabelmans
Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking
Best Original Song
“Lift Me Up,” Ludwig Göransson, Tems, Rihanna - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, and Roeban Katz - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj - RRR
“Stand Up,” Jazmine Sullivan and Dermset “D’Mile” Emile II - Till
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Ryan Coogler, and Benjamin Rice - Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Stunt Coordination Team
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
Best Ensemble Cast
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Women Talking
Texas Independent Film Award
Acid Test
Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood
Conception
Deep in the Heart: A Texas Wildlife Story
Facing Nolan