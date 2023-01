Everything Is Coming Up Banshees As The Houston Film Critics Society Announces Its 2022 Nominees

Martin McDonagh's black friendship comedyand Daniels' multiverse marvellead all nominees for the 15th annual awards from the Houston Film Critics Society. Both films secured a total of nine noms, including Best Picture of 2022.Last month, the HFCS also announced its nominees for the Texas Independent Film Awards which honor films made in Texas.andare all up for the award.All winners will be announced at the Society’s annual awards celebration, Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston (MATCH). For details, and ticket information, visit HoustonFilmCritics.com This year's nominees run the gamut from thoughtful and introspective () to anything but ()., andround out the Best Picture nominees.Martin McDonagh,Baz Luhrmann,Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert,Steven Spielberg,Todd Field,Sarah Polley,Austin Butler,Tom Cruise,Colin Farrell,Brendan Fraser,Jeremy Pope,Cate Blanchett,Viola Davis,Danielle Deadwyler,Emma Thompson,Michelle Yeoh,Brendan Gleeson,Barry Keoghan,Ke Huy Quan,Mark Rylance,Ben Whishaw,Jesse Buckley,Kerry Condon,Jamie Lee Curtis,Stephanie Hsu,Janelle Monáe,Martin McDonagh -Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert -Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner -Todd Field -Sarah Polley and Miriam Toews -Russell Carpenter -Linus Sandgren -Hoyte Van Hoytema -Janusz Kamiński -Claudio Miranda -Justin Hurwitz -Carter Burwell -Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross -John Williams -Alexandre Desplat -Hildur Guðnadóttir -“Lift Me Up,” Ludwig Göransson, Tems, Rihanna -“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, and Roeban Katz -“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj -“Stand Up,” Jazmine Sullivan and Dermset “D’Mile” Emile II -“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Ryan Coogler, and Benjamin Rice -