Houston Film Critics Society To Hold Virtual "POTUS Fest" On October 25

You may have heard there's an election coming up. In the spirit of the American Experiment, the Houston Film Critics Society is celebrating the "reel lessons of leadership" with a salute to films about U.S. Presidents and the election process in POTUS Fest: Cinema in Chief.

Society members’ comments and reviews on Presidential films can now be viewed at HoustonFilmCritics.com. According to the Society:

Participating members chose these films for the ways in which they enhance understanding of what it takes to lead the United States. From fictional to actual narratives, these films illuminate the demands, disappointments, and determination that define our Presidents.

The film reviews will also include information on where these films can be found and seen. In addition, the Society will offer a Zoom discussion on Sunday, October 25 at 3 p.m. Central featuring a panel of three members, Joe Leydon (Variety), Joshua Starnes (Coming Soon), and Donna Copeland (Texas Art & Films). Each will discuss the American President in cinema and take questions from their online audience. The Zoom discussion is available at no charge to those who reserve a ticket, while supplies last.

Visit eventbrite.com/e/houston-film-critics-potus-forum-tickets-122714058051

on the EventBrite platform to reserve free tickets. Tax-deductible donations will be welcomed as well. We hope to see you there.

Pete Vonder Haar is a founding member of the Houston Film Critics Society.