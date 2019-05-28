June Art Shows: Nudies in the Cube, FOMO Factory and Mineko Grimmer

The FOMO Factory is a two-story interactive pop up with eight immersive environments that remind us of childhood birthdays, toys, playgrounds, vacations and more. Let the selfies begin!

Beavis and Butthead might giggle nervously at "Nudies in the Cube," but we're not talking about — "heh heh" — those kinds of nudies. Though we're giving props to artist Suzette Mouchaty for so creatively titling her trio of human-scale sculptures that represent giant marine slugs; "Nudies" runs concurrently with Gao Hang's neo-pop sharks at Anya Tish Gallery.

Remembering Plato, by Mineko Grimmer. Photo by Paul Hester, © Menil Foundation, Inc.

If freshening up your social media feed is on that "to do" list, then don't miss Rachel Youens' The Fomo Factory at The Galleria. It's more than a series of backdrops; it's an immersive art pop up that helps visitors escape to childhood, play like a kid, and shamelessly snap selfies with balloons, Scrabble letters and brightly colored toys.

On a more serene level, don't miss Mineko Grimmer's opening at The Menil Collection. The Japanese-American artist with a gift for patience and a talent for kineticism mines Plato's cave from The Republic in "Contemporary Focus: Remembering Plato," where ice melts to cause pebbles to fall on wires resulting in musical notes and echoed ripples. Truly subliime.

Siver Black's print installation, "Nickel Views," includes multiple hand drawn images of the Fifth Ward and is on view in front of Mystic Lyon through July 20. Photo by Mystic Lyon

PrintHouston, a city-wide summer-long celebration of original prints, is still blowing and going at select galleries around town, including at Archway Gallery, Mystic Lyon, The Printing Museum, McClain Gallery, Cindy Lisica Gallery, Moody Gallery, Yvonamor Palix Fine Arts, Sabine Street and more.

Under the category of "all shiny and new," mark your calendars for the May 31 grand opening party at Jack Rabbit Gallery, as well as the June 22 big reveal at Holocaust Museum Houston, which finally returns to its original home on Caroline after 19 months of construction.

Don't miss the June 18 lecture at HMNS. Photo by the Houston Museum of Natural Science

For something borrowed or blue, Goethe Pop Up Houston is commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Berlin airlift by showcasing a traveling exhibit on loan from the Allied Museum in Berlin. Not ancient enough? Then don't overlook the upcoming lecture at HMNS. New Discoveries in Egypt by Zahi Hawass and Mostafa Waziri will be the first public event that reveals important finds about secret chambers inside the great pyramid of Khufu, a drilling project under the Sphinx that investigates the tunnel theory, and the excavations in search of the tombs of Queen Nefertiti and Queen Ankhesenamun.

Look for established and mid-career artists this June — Roni Horn at the Menil Drawing Institute, Tom Ruthz at Bisong, Steven Evans at CAMH, and Dorothea Tanning at The Menil — as well as emerging talents along Anime Matsuri's Artist Alley, paintings that benefit Houston Pets Alive, and a pancake-meets-booze art show at Warehouse Live.

And if this past weekend was any indicator of the heat to come, then rejoice that the First Saturday Arts Market is moving to evenings this summer: June 1, July 6 and August 3

Be sure to check our April and May stories for art openings that are still up this June, plus a few more that came on our radar (below), followed by a big list of June events. Art happenings certainly don't take a vacation when it comes to summer.

(L) Heather Bause Rubinstein, "High Violet" and (R) Christian Eckart, "Trialectics" remain on view at McClain Gallery through July 27 and June 29 respectively. Photos by McClain Gallery

Exhibits/Shows Still Open:

Through June 8, Troy Stanley, "Berm and Swale," Barbara Davis Gallery, 4411 Montrose

Through June 8, Jessica Halonen, "Dust and Daylight," David Shelton Gallery, 4411 Montrose

Through June 15, Joëlle Verstraeten, "Passage of Time, the Infinite Circle," Yvonamor Palix Fine Arts, 1024 Studewood

Through June 22, "70 Years of Berlin Airlift," Goethe Pop Up Houston, 1824 Spring Street

Through June 22, "Burning Bones Press: A Selection of Prints," Moody Gallery, 2815 Colquitt

Blooming Cacti, by Noe Perez, on view through June 29 at Foltz Fine Art. Photo by Foltz Fine Art

Through June 29, "The Texas Aesthetic: Thirty Contemporary Artists Redefining Texas Art," Foltz Fine Art, 2143 Westheimer

Through June 29, Christian Eckart, "Trialectics," McClain Gallery, 2242 Richmond Avenue

Through June 29, Julian Opie, "Paper Heads, a Print Houston presentation," McClain Gallery, 2242 Richmond

Through July 5, Olga Porter and Maksim Koloskov, "Big City," Russian Cultural Center "Our Texas," 2337 Bissonnet

Through July 20, Siver Black, "Nickel Views," and Kelly Moran, "Urban Animals," Mystic Lyon and Print Matters, 5017 Lyons

Through July 27, Heather Bause Rubinstein, "High Violet," McClain Gallery, 2242 Richmond Avenue

New Art Openings This June:

May 31, Grand Opening Party, Jack Rabbit Gallery, 228 East 27th (6-9 p.m. Friday)

May 31-July 14, "Contemporary Focus: Mineko Grimmer," The Menil Collection, 1533 Sul Ross (artist talk June 5, 7-8 p.m.)

View art by Sam Steph this Saturday evening. Photo by First Saturday Arts Market

June 1, First Saturday Arts Market, 530 West 19th (6-10 p.m. Saturday)

June 1, Pancakes & Booze Art Show, Warehouse Live, 813 Saint Emanuel (8 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday)

June 1, "Obscura," Flats, 2411 Wroxton (6-10 p.m. Saturday)

June 1-July 6, curated by Lyle W. Williams, "Next 2019, a biennial of contemporary print," Sabine Studios, Sawyer Yards, 1907 Sabine (opening reception June 1, 6-8 p.m.)

"Ink&Image 2019, Red…or not" is on view at Archway Gallery in association with PrintHouston. Shown: There's Always One, by Shirl Riccetti. Photo by Archway Gallery

More FOMO Factory fun. Photo by Kara Whitten

June 1-July 2, "Ink&Image 2019, Red ... or not," Archway Gallery, 2305 Dunlavy (opening reception June 1, 5-8 p.m. with artist talk at 6:30 p.m.; celebration night June 29, 5-8 p.m.)

June 7-September 1, "Roni Horn: When I Breathe, I Draw, Part II," Menil Drawing Institute, 1412 West Main

June 7-December 31, The FOMO Factory, The Galleria, third floor, 5085 Westheimer

"Paper Couture" is an installation of retro-inspired fashions by origami artis, Joan Son, based upon her original paper doll dress designs from 1958. It's on view at The Printing Museum June 7-December 22. Photo by The Printing Museum

June 7-December 22, "Joan Son: Paper Couture," The Printing Museum, 1324 West Clay (opening reception June 7, 6:30 p.m.; origami butterflies workshop June 8, 1-3 p.m.)

June 8, Painting for Pets, Houston Pets Alive, 8620 Stella Link (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday)

June 8, Flea at Silver Street: Summer Flea, Silver Street, 2000 Edwards (10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday)

June 8, Second Saturday at Spring Street, Spring Street Studios, 1824 Spring Street (noon-7 p.m. Saturday)

June 8, Sawyer Yards Second Saturday, Sawyer Yards, 2101 Winter (6-10 p.m. Saturday)

June 13-16, Artist Alley, Anime Matsuri, George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las Americas (Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday)

(L) Gao Hang, "Surface or Skin" and (R) Suzette Mouchaty, "Nudies in the Cube," on view June 14-July 27 at Anya Tish Gallery. Photos by Anya Tish Gallery

June 14-July 27, "Gao Hang: Surface or Skin," and Suzette Mouchaty, "Nudies in the Cube," Anya Tish Gallery, 4411 Montrose (artists reception June 14, 6-8:30 p.m.)

June 14-August 31, "The Americas: Our Stories / Las Americas: Nuestras Historias," Cindy Lisica Gallery, 4411 Montrose (opening reception June 14, 6-8:30 p.m.)

June 15-September 1, "Selections from the Permanent Collection: Gulf Coast Lore & Lure," Art Museum of Southeast Texas, 500 Main, Beaumont (opening reception June 21, 6-8 p.m.)

June 18, New Discoveries in Egypt by Zahi Hawass and Mostafa Waziri (lecture), Houston Museum of Natural Science, 5555 Hermann Park Drive (7 p.m. Tuesday)

June 19-July 21, "MerMay Art Show," Honey Art Cafe, 3516 South Shepherd (opening reception June 19, 7 p.m.)

Maasai by Tom Ruthz is on view at Bisong Art Gallery, June 22-July 20. Photo by Bisong Art Gallery

June 22-July 20, "Artwork by Tom Ruthz," Bisong Art Gallery, 1305 Sterrett (opening reception June 22, 5-8 p.m.)

June 22-September 15, "Operation Finale: The Capture & Trial of Adolf Eichmann," Holocaust Museum Houston, Lester and Sue Smith Campus, 5401 Caroline

June 22-October 2019, "Points of View," Holocaust Museum Houston, Lester and Sue Smith Campus, 5401 Caroline

Helmut Newton, Sie Kommen–Dressed, 1981, gelatin silver print, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Photo by Helmut Newton, © Helmut Newton and Alice Springs

June 23-September 22, "Icons of Style: A Century of Fashion Photography," Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet (opening day lecture, "Making an Icon," 3-4 p.m. June 23)

June 26-October 13, "Collection Close-Up: The Graphic Work of Dorothea Tanning," The Menil Collection, 1533 Sul Ross

June 27-August 25, "Café Arts Series featuring Jennifer Thompson," Art Museum of Southeast Texas, 500 Main, Beaumont

More, More, More is on view in "Steven Evans: If I can't dance, it's not my revolution!" at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. Photo by Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

June 29-October 13, "Steven Evans: If I can't dance, it's not my revolution!," Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, 5216 Montrose (opening reception: June 28, 6:30-9 p.m.)

June 29-August 10, Caprice Pierruci and Sydney Yeager, "Currents Beneath the Surface," Laura Rathe Fine Art, 2707 Colquitt (artist reception June 29, 6-9 p.m.)