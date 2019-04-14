A Stoppard, A Diva, A Deadbeat: Just Some of Main Street Theater's 2019-20 Season

There's comfort, challenge and collaboration among the main stage offerings in the new season announcement today unveiled by Main Street Theater. To start with, there's a Tom Stoppard play, something Main Street has always loved and felt at home with (Coast of Utopia). In The Hard Problem, Stoppard explores what makes humans any different from advanced artificial intelligence.

There's also comfort to be found in returning to the same writing team that gave Main Street its winter holiday play for the last two years with Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon have written a related play, The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley, now from a different perspective when the despised Mr. Wickham becomes an unexpected guest.

In Master Class by Terrence McNally, Celeste Roberts takes on the challenging, larger than life role of the opera diva Maria Callas who reflects on her celebrated if not always happy life as she runs a dance class.

Challenge and collaboration come with Pulitzer Prize nominee Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue, the first part of a trilogy about a Puerto Rican military family by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The day after Main Street's opening night, Stages Repertory Theatre will open with Water by the Spoonful, Part II. The two plays will run concurrently. And Mildred's Umbrella will host a reading of The Happiest Song Plays Last — the final part of the trilogy.

Molly Smith Metzler (Orange Is the New Black, Shameless), offers her take on new motherhood in Cry It Out as two neighbors commiserate over their sudden at-home-with-baby status with its special challenges all their own.

"I seek out plays that will evoke a sense of curiosity in both our audiences and our artists," Main Street Theater Executive Director Rebessa Greene Udden says.

The sixth play of the 2019-20 season will be announced later.

As a special extra, Guy Roberts of Prague Shakespeare Company returns to Houston and Main Street to present his one-man, special version of Hamlet in which he plays all 17 characters in a 90-minute run.

Here, in more detail are the upcoming adult and youth seasons at Main Street.

2019-2020 MainStage 44th Season The Hard Problem

by Tom Stoppard

September 14 - October 6, 2019

Previews: September 8, 12, & 13 If there are nothing but facts and matter, what is consciousness? This is what scientists have deemed “the hard problem.” In Tom Stoppard’s brilliant and most recent play, Hilary, a young psychology researcher at a prominent brain science institute, is nursing a private sorrow while delving into examination of the hard problem at the think-tank. Is the day coming when the computer and the MRI scanner will answer all the questions psychology can ask? Or is there more to being human… Hilary’s personal journey alongside her professional exploration takes the audience on a ride through the mind and heart like only Tom Stoppard can.

Skyler Sinclair will reprise the role of Lydia, the sister with the unfortunate husband. Photo by Pin Lim

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon

November 23 - December 22, 2019

Previews: November 17, 21, & 22 Regency romance is back for the holidays with Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley—a companion piece to the duo’s delightful Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley—both continuations of Jane Austen’s popular novel, Pride and Prejudice. As the events of Miss Bennet unfold upstairs at Pemberley, the servants below stairs find themselves in the midst of a different holiday scandal. An unwelcome visitor has stumbled into the hall in the middle of the night—Mr. Darcy’s nemesis and Lydia’s incorrigible husband, Mr. Wickham! Skyler Sinclair will reprise the role of Lydia from Miss Bennet in The Wickhams. Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue

by Quiara Alegría Hudes

February 8 - March 1, 2020

Previews: February 2, 5 & 6 Elliot Ortiz is a young soldier, like his Pop was before him, like his Abuelo before that. But despite the things they share—their love of music, their love for each other, and their experiences of war—even when they desperately need to communicate, they just can’t seem to make it work. This powerful portrait of a Puerto Rican military family by Pulitzer Prize winner and Tony Award® nominee Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights, Water by the Spoonful) is a breathtaking symphony of music, memories, and the things that mark our bodies…and our souls. Houston audiences will have the rare opportunity to follow Hudes' Elliot Trilogy playing concurrently. Main Street's production of Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue, Part I of the Trilogy, and Stages Repertory Theatre’s production of Water by the Spoonful, Part II, which open 1 day apart in February. Mildred’s Umbrella will produce a staged reading of the final installment of the trilogy, The Happiest Song Plays Last, during the first week of March 2020. Cry It Out

by Molly Smith Metzler

March 28 - April 19, 2020

Previews: March 22, 26, & 27 On maternity leave for the first time, Jessie and Lina tiptoe to their shared backyard for a precious cup of coffee and a chat during naptime. This new comedy takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the dilemma of returning to work, and how class impacts parenthood and friendship. A whip-smart exploration of new motherhood from Molly Smith Metzler (Orange Is the New Black, Shameless), Cry It Out captures the belly laughs, raw rage, and secret confidences that come with the early days of parenthood. Master Class

by Terrence McNally

May 16 - June 14, 2020

Previews: May 10, 14, & 15 Inspired by a series of master classes the great diva conducted at Juilliard toward the end of her career, this fiery drama puts Maria Callas at center stage again as she coaxes, prods, and inspires students—"victims" as she calls them—into giving the performances of their lives while revealing her own. As she slips off into memories, we experience her days at La Scala, her marriage to Meneghini, and her great doomed love for Aristotle Onassis. But the dazzling theatricality comes from Callas' emotional explosions, her cutting wit, and the soaring music as each student sings an aria that exposes the Divina's vulnerabilities … and her genius. TBA

July 18 – August 9, 2020

Previews: July 12, 16, & 16

Guy Roberts in his one-man Hamlet. Photo by Prague Shakespeare Company