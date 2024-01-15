Whistle a Tune During Houston Musical Theater Company's Rodgers & Hammerstein Revue

David Hock, the executive director of Houston Musical Theater Company (HMTC), is here to remind you that theater taste is just like popular music taste.





"Some people like the Rolling Stones, some don't. Some people like Taylor Swift, some don't," says Hock.



It's unclear if Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II would be a little more like the Rolling Stones or a little more like Taylor Swift, but the music of the ever-popular duo is coming to the MATCH on January 27 and 28 when HMTC presents My Favorite Things: The Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein. The musical revue will feature songs from classics such as South Pacific, The Sound of Music, Cinderella, Oklahoma! and more.



For the older audience members, Hock guesses they caught the movie musicals growing up, maybe even on a date. And for younger audiences, The Sound of Music certainly helps.





"That's Julie Andrews in the movie. We all know that," says Hock. "Those songs are so famous. They're not quite sing-along, but they almost are. Everybody knows 'My Favorite Things.'"



But don't feel bad if you are less familiar with shows not named The Sound of Music like, say, State Fair or Flower Drum Song. Hock says he's noticed that while a lot of younger performers can sing musicals like Wicked and Hamilton backwards and forwards, they don't know Rodgers and Hammerstein the same way and the reason is simple.





"They've never been in a Rodgers and Hammerstein show," says Hock.



Hock speaks with more than 30 years of experience in theater, with previous incarnations of HMTC in cities like San Francisco, Las Vegas and Scottsdale. He was mounting shows similar to those at Theatre Under the Stars with the Scottsdale Musical Theater Company when the pandemic hit and shut down theaters in 2020. The following year, Hock got the chance to do a documentary on space health for NASA, which brought him to Houston.





"The opportunity just presented itself to have a new life adventure," as Hock puts it.



Hock officially moved to the Bayou City in September 2021 and, once settled in, set to work establishing a version of the pandemic-mode model he'd started in Arizona: Musical revues in smaller, intimate venues.



"The goal is to have a smorgasbord, so to speak, of revues," adds Hock.



So far, they have a repertoire including a program of Broadway showstoppers, Irving Berlin and, of course, the upcoming Rodgers and Hammerstein show.





Hock estimates that his performers already knew about 60 percent of the music in the Rodgers and Hammerstein revue. For the other 40 percent, some had never even heard the song's name. But, Hock says, from a musicality standpoint, all of the performers have loved hearing each other sing these songs.



"It's just the way the harmonies were written," says Hock. "Even with the group numbers it just sounds glorious and I only have six people."



And because Rodgers and Hammerstein wrote with an emphasis on the lyrics, it helps the performers are able to get the point of the song across with ease.





"[They don't] even need to have the dialogue when they sing these songs. It's easy to emote or get the emotion that's supposed to be behind the song even if you don't have the story going on," says Hock. "With Rodgers and Hammerstein, you can get the point of the song across just because of the structure of it and the way the melody is and the way the lyrics are."



But if you do look closely at the themes Rodgers and Hammerstein broached in their work – including domestic violence, racism, fascism and East-versus-West politics – you may, as Hock says, find yourself asking, "Wow, they tackled that subject?"





"Besides just being able to hum along, if one really listens to it, you realize how poignant Rodgers and Hammerstein was," says Hock. "They touch on so many human emotions but, in the way they wrote their music and the lyrics, they do it in a way that's digestible."



Though almost all of their shows deal with serious themes, Hock says it doesn't come off as depressing in the hands of Rodgers and Hammerstein.



"That's probably why they've survived all of these years," muses Hock. "There's a lot of optimism in a Rodgers and Hammerstein show even with all of the bad stuff going around."



After Rodgers and Hammerstein, HMTC will present revues of Andrew Lloyd Webber – "Of course, all my singers are loving the Andrew Lloyd Webber stuff – especially the soprano," says Hock – and Stephen Sondheim.





Hock points out that though Sondheim is a little more eccentric than Hammerstein, he grew up in Hammerstein's house and considered Hammerstein "his driving force." Sondheim is also not romantic, whereas the work of Rodgers and Hammerstein is incredibly romanticized.



"There's an entire generation that grew up with that…Maybe they realized Rodgers and Hammerstein were wrong and that's why the divorce rate is the way it is," says Hock with a laugh. "The real world doesn't operate that way."

My Favorite Things: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein is scheduled for 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, January 27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, January 28, at the MATCH, 3400 Main. For more information, call 713-521-4533 or visit houstonmusicaltheater.com. $32-$38.