GOT's Kristian Nairn Has More to Say Than Just "Hodor" in New Memoir

If you think about it, perhaps no actor in the history of acting has gotten as much of a career and lasting pop culture legacy from one line of dialogue—actually just a single word—as Kristian Nairn.For five seasons on HBO’s massively successful series, Nairn played Hodor. The hulking, fiercely-protective and loyal companion whose sole focus in life was to safely shepherd young Bran Stark (aka “The Three-Eyed Raven”) to destinations of his destiny while avoiding getting them killed by enemies both living and dead.Oh, and as Bran is rendered crippled by falling out of a window after witnessing a incestuous sexual intertwinement that kicks off Episode 1, Hodor must first carry Bran in his arms, then on his back, and finally (as actor Isaac Hempstead Wright grew in size and weight in real-time), pushing him in a rickety wheelbarrow.And Nairn’s sole onscreen utterance all those years? It’s just repeating his own name, “” over and over and over. By comparison, Vin Diesel’s “” through threemovies seems positively verbose by comparison.The eventual revelation of Hodor’s tragic backstory, meaning of his name, and death would be one of the most talked-about moments in the entire series, and his simple character among the most beloved by fans.But as Nairn reveals in his memoir,there’s a whole other journey to the one taken by his famous character. And that’s his own growing up, coming out, and living as a gay man in a not-always-welcoming environs of his native Lisburn and Belfast, Ireland.“Ito hear that!” the upbeat and definitely more-conversational-than-Hodor Nairn says via Zoom when told that his personal story may be more compelling than thebits. “I always wanted to have the two narratives and try to weave them together as one. It’s two very different stories. I tried my best!”Growing up, Nairn had a lot of self-doubt and self-loathing not only about his sexual orientation, but his size (eventually topping out at 6’10”) that made him the butt of schoolyard jokes and murmurings. To escape, he’d create a sort of fantasy world, imagining himself as Lynda Carter inas a child and playing the part, complete in a homemade costume.“There was no one big moment where I embraced [my sexuality]. It built up to that over the years. I hope it helps others to feel comfortable in their skin. I would just say don’t give yourself a hard time about it, and be confident in yourself,” he offers.Nairn was raised by his mother (his dad bugging out on any parental duties or responsibilities) and his grandparents. In the book, he writes lovingly and movingly of her continual and undying support. Whether it was attending one of his drag performances as a character called Revvlon, or just telling him to be careful when she discovered a bag of cocaine in his clothing.“I certainly would not be here without my mom and I wouldn’t be the person I am today without her. We’realike. My friends say if you sit between us, it’s like a tennis match and you’re the ball,” Nairn says.“She’s a remarkable person and been through so much and she still has as sense of humor and doesn’t lie. I admire that a lot. She’s always been a true sounding board for me. The book is really a tribute to my mom.”Interestingly, it was Nairn’s mother and not he himself who was familiar with theuniverse, having read George R.R. Martin’s books. And when Nairn told her he’d been cast as Hodor, she was even more excited as it was one of her favorite characters.He got the role after his “kind-of agent” had a tip on the audition. When Nairn asked for more information on the character, he was told “No idea. He’s a stable hand with a mental disability who looks after a lame boy. That’s all I know.”Nairn would not only make Hodor one of the series’ most beloved characters (which showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss predicted to him), but his death scene—and time-travelling explanation of how he came to be disabled was one of the show’s most jaw-dropping moments, right up there with The Red Wedding. And a tearjerker.Still, it’s mostly that little shit Bran Stark’s fault, right? Was it even worth it protecting him all that time and then dying?“Well, Kristian says no, but Hodor says!” Nairn laughs. “He wasn’t always treated the best, but that was all he knew. I think Hodor was happy with his service. And he would have been the only successful Kingsguard in. Everybody else go slaughtered.”Hodor’s second most memorable scene involved him appearing full frontal naked to his traveling party after taking a bath in a nearby lake. He made,, quite the impression, leaving the female Osha to opine that “he must have giant’s blood.”Sure, it was a prosthetic penis that Nairn was wearing (which became an amusing toy for some of his castmates), but he writes of his initial embarrassment and queasiness.There are otherset anecdotes: How Nairn would have to act facing “Stuffy,” a stuffed dog/teddy bear combo that would stand in for a direwolf that would later be CGI’d in. Or how an actual raven landed on his head, scaring him half to death.But those looking for more interactions with other castmates and major characters might be disappointed, through no fault of the author. The series had three different shooting units based on location, and Hodor/Bran’s “Raven Unit” mostly stuck to their own journey.Still, there’s one off-set tale where Nairn was DJing at Belfast’s Kremlin club, which became a popular hangout for some cast members who were into the nightlife. One will have to read the book to find out which highly inebriated cast member jumped up onstage, began to strip, and was roughly escorted out.In fact, Nairn is perhaps equally known in Europe as a longtime progressive and sought-after dance club DJ. Hisfame has taken him all over the world (with a show cleverly called Rave of Thrones), and he’s even worked in Houston at the open air Proof Rooftop Lounge.“ITexas, man! I tell people all the time I’ve never had a bad gig in Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, Bend Mission, Even McAllen! You guys know how to party there, and EDM goes off really well!” Nairn says. “And one of my first trips to America afterwas to Galveston, just after a hurricane.”Today, in addition to acting (most notably on the “gay pirate” seriesas Wee John Feeney), DJing, making music, and podcast work, Nairn is writing several books including one of his poetry. He also sees both hiscastmates and actors from prequel seriesfrequently at comic book and sci-fi conventions.So, if he could “warg” back into his own body on that first day of being on the Game of Thrones set…what would he try to get across to his younger self?“That everyone is in the same boat and everyone is nervous. You’re not the only person there with Impostor Syndrome,” he says after thinking a bit. “And realizing that will make you [accept] things faster.”Finally, as(technically, the multi-volumeseries) readers know, the series eventually moved past the published books, and Martin has been working on next installment, oh, forever. He’s even told fans to basically shut up and it will be finished when it’s finished.“I was with George two weeks ago and we actually had a funny conversation about it!” Nairn laughs. “He asked me ‘So, how do you find being an author?’ And I told him ‘I can’t handle these!’ And he just kind of looked at me deadpan and said ‘I’m 12 years into my next book. So I know a thing or two about deadlines!’ I’m like ‘ya?’ He’s a very funny man, and I just love the guy!”