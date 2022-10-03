Martin Scorsese's Film Journey of the Sacred and the Profane

click to enlarge Book cover

As a teenager growing up in a tight-knit Italian community in the Bronx, New York, Martin Scorsese had two obsessions: religion and the movies. So, it wasn’t surprising that the two places he seemed to visit most were the nearby St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral and Loew’s Theatre. He even started on a career path to becoming a priest.Fortunately, he veered, and the Roman Catholic Church’s loss was a win for the history and art of filmmaking, so evident in both the director/screenwriters best known work (), lesser-known gems (), and the occasional pop culture hit (). And don’t forget his resume in rock docs (The Band in, the Rolling Stones in).The creation, filming, and legacy of most of those films and more (stretching back to his student films at New York University) are discussed and dissected in the newly revised and updated oral historyby Mary Pat Kelly (368 pp., $18.99, Hachette Books.Ironically, Kelly herself was a young nun-in-training when she first saw Scorsese’s early promise as a filmmaker and set out to meet him (eventually leaving the habit behind and becoming a confidante). Here, she’s conducted interviews with scores of subjects including Scorsese’s collaborators, friends, associates, actors, writers, influences, and even his parents. There’s also ample running commentary from the subject himself.Not surprisingly, Kelly spends many pages on the link between film and religion, as Scorsese uses Catholic imagery, themes, and references throughout his filmography, and sometimes in the least likely places, often tied violent imagery and less-than-holy characters.“My whole life has been movies and religion. That’s it. Nothing else.” Kelly quotes the director talking to a group of journalists at the 1988 Venice International Film Festival which screened his controversial. Making the hugely personal film had been an arduous process, and it was the fast-talking, high-energy Scorsese’s White Whale after the plug was pulled on it by nervous studio execs just weeks before filming was set to start some years earlier.When a second go-round was successful (this time with Willem Dafoe as the titular Jesus instead of Aidan Quinn), the film still produced more scandalous headlines than actual ticket sales. Though the “controversial” part of the film (and the decades-old novel it was based on) that caused public condemnation from pulpits and editorial across the country seems very, tame today. That’s at the very end of the film when Christ, dying on the cross, briefly fantasizes about not being a martyr to live a “normal life” with Mary Magdalene). Kelly learns from “The Apostles” that they still hang out together socially to this day!Many of the stories will be familiar to the Scorsese diehard, but here additional viewpoints and counterpoints are also offered. Readers discover that the connection between would-be Presidential assassin John Hinckley’s obsession withand actress Jodie Foster was kept from Scorsese as news broke on the very night he was attending the Academy Awards the year Raging Bull was up for numerous statues. Even friend and longtime collaborator Robert De Niro didn’t tell him—though Scorsese did wonder about the extra security that seemed to follow him, even into the bathroom.The book basically ends with the 1991 pulpy thriller, so Scorsese’s work of the last 30 years isn’t mentioned, save for some in an afterword. And one chapter addresses his longtime interest in film preservation. But with his film adaptation of the bestselling bookscheduled for next year, the now 79-year-old Scorsese still seems to have stories to tell. And from a director’s chair, not a pulpit.