Sharks Aren't the Only Dangers in Moody Gardens' Reef Rescue VR

Reef Rescue is a 360 degree virtual reality experience where up to 15 players compete to see who can perform the most tasks to help preserve the health of coral reefs.

Reef Rescue is a new VR experience at Moody Gardens that lets up to 15 players virtually dive in a colorful 360 degree coral reef environment. Each player's avatar is a mini submarine and there are tasks to accomplish, but be forewarned that great white sharks are always lurking nearby, in search of their next meal.

"There is a pesky shark, as always. Yeah, you’ve got to watch out for the sharks but of course all animals under the sea are our friends. They belong in the ocean just as much as all other sea creatures," says Kevin Aguilar, public relations coordinator for Moody Gardens.

Rack up points by blasting trash into oblivion, planting coral and feeding fish. Players can view their own scores on robotic arms, then see how they compare on the leaderboard after the game ends.