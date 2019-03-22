Reviews For The Easily Distracted: Dragged Across Concrete

Title: Dragged Across Concrete



Describe This Movie In One Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Quote:

JESSICA RABBIT: I'm not bad, I'm just drawn that way.



Brief Plot Synopsis: Disgraced cops and ex-con cross paths during ill-advised ripoff.

Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: 3 egg salad sandwiches out of 5.

Tagline: "Those who can't earn a living must find another way to provide."

Better Tagline: "Does this mustache make me look racist?"

Not So Brief Plot Synopsis: Henry Johns (Tory Kittles) just recently got out of prison and wants to do things right by his mom, who's taken to tricking to pay the bills, and his wheelchair-bound little brother Ethan. Meanwhile, officers Ridgeman (Mel Gibson) and Lurasetti (Vince Vaughan) are in hot water after getting filmed roughing up a suspect. Financial considerations (Ridgeman's wife has MS, Lurasetti wants to propose to his girlfriend) steer the three onto a collision course with some gold thieves even more brutal than they are.

"Critical" Analysis: Like writer/director S. Craig Zahler's previous films (Bone Tomahawk, Brawl in Cell Block 99), Dragged Across Concrete tells the story of violent men in violent circumstances. When we first meet Henry Johns, he's threatening to beat one of his mother's johns with a bat. And our two cops get suspended when Ridgeman is filmed grinding a guy's face with his boot as Lurasetti looks on.

That's . . . problematic, but doesn't go unpunished. Their boss Lieutenant Calvert (a bored Don Johnson), calls them on the carpet, but it's less for their abuse than the fact they were caught on camera. In this scene, we're also treated to musings about the "intolerance" of the media while Calvert equates being called a racist in the 2010s with being labeled a communist in the 1950s.

That's . . . bad. On one hand, the whole screed comes across like Zahler is trolling everyone who called out his previous (critically acclaimed) works for their problematic stances on race (maybe they should be ridiculing him for continuing to present Vince Vaughn as a bad ass). On the other, the whole exchange is played straight, establishing these as the genuine viewpoints of our "protagonists."

There's a perverse symmetry to casting Gibson, a homophobic racist who was once recorded screaming at his wife about getting raped by [blacks], as a homophobic racist whose wife worries about their newly "womanly" daughter getting raped by local black teenagers (at least she didn't call them a "pack")? It's also staggeringly tone-deaf, even if Zahler did it in order to own the critics, or whatever.

But the troll job excuse ignores the Ridgeman family's plight is largely the fault of the poor disciplinary record that's kept dad the same rank for 30 years. And while Lurasetti has a personal code he invokes to prevent going too far over the line, he also jokes about always ordering the "dark roast" on MLK's birthday.

It's all the more maddening because Zahler's movies are otherwise well-crafted, They have a distinctive visual palette (courtesy of cinematoghrapher Benj Bakshi's plentiful shadows) and pacing that sets them apart from mere exploitation fare. The stakeout scenes with Gibson and Vaughn are often hilarious, and the two have real chemistry, with a shorthand vocabulary that speaks to the characters' friendship, to the point you believe these really are two guys who cook out on the weekends and go to the fights.

Something real men do.

Like Brawl, Dragged is a slow burn. At 2 hours and 41 minutes, maybe too slow. But Zahler knows how to build tension, whether in a climactic sniper standoff scene or anything involving Zahler alumnus Jennifer Carpenter's character, a new mother returning to work who becomes hopelessly caught up in events. Unfortunately, her inclusion ends up feeling like a justification for further sadism.

One doesn't need to be a film historian to point out despicable cinematic protagonists in movies directed by everyone from Don Siegel to Sam Peckinpah to William Friedkin. Depiction is not endorsement, fine, but Zahler goes back to this well enough to make us reconsider further indulging his clear talents for filmmaking.

It sucks, because Dragged Across Concrete is an engrossing cop thriller, despite the runtime, and features a Mel Gibson performance that might have people talking awards if it wasn't given by, you know, Mel Gibson.

But like Lt. Calvert remarks at one point, "politics are everywhere." Officer Ridgeman is a man left behind by his inability to adapt to the present, and the jury's out on whether the same thing will happen to Zahler.