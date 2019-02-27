Houston Symphony Program Continues With Former Music Director, While Scheduled Violinist is Replaced

It doesn't take much to convince any true lover of the Houston Symphony to get excited about attending a concert, but this weekend is special with former Houston Symphony Music Director Christoph Eschenbach returning to Jones Hall to lead the orchestra.

Unfortunately the weekend was also going to feature guest violinist Leila Josefowicz in a work written expressly for her, as well as a towering romantic work by Austrian composer Anton Brucker in the program Eschenbach and Josefowicz. But on Tuesday the Symphony announced that Josefowicz was "forced to withdraw from the performance due to illness."

The Symphony announced that Chicago-born American violin star Jennifer Koh would be the soloist in Esa-Pekka Salonen’s Violin Concerto in Josefowicz's place. So it will be Eschenbach Conducts Bruckner.