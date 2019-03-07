Singer Susan Graham Belts French Lyrics, But She's A Texas Gal At Heart

Pretty in pink and gifted with a golden voice, this blond bombshell will rock the Houston Symphony with a performance sung completely in French.

Move over Ursula. There's a new queen of the sea, and this one is singing entirely in French — no mermaids or witchcraft required. Claude Debussy's "La mer" as well as Hector Berlioz' "Overture to Béatrice et Bénédict" and "Les nuits d’eté" and Roussel's "Suite for The Spider's Feast" will be the highlight at the Houston Symphony this weekend for the presentations of La Mer + Susan Graham, running Friday through Sunday at Jones Hall.

As sensuous and bewitching as the sea by which it’s inspired, Debussy’s La Mer stands as one of the most stunning achievements in symphonic music. Acclaimed French conductor Ludovic Morlot returns to interpret this immortal masterpiece, music of majesty, mystery and primordial power. A luminous all-French program spotlights world-renowned mezzo-soprano Susan Graham in Berlioz’ poignant reveries of love and loss.

"'Les nuits d’eté' is one of my most performed pieces. It really is the piece with which I made my international mark in French music," Graham said. "It’s a piece that is extremely close to my heart, and it’s the French music I’m best known for."