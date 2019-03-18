Premieres From Houston Ballet Lives Up to its Name With — What Else — Premieres

It's another whirlwind weekend for the Houston Ballet packing the mixed rep program Premieres complete with a world premiere piece into five performances and right after the company did the story length ballet Sylvia and the Jerome Robbins tribute.

Principal Jessica Collado has been right in the middle of all of it, going from dancing the role of the Artemis in Sylvia to among other things, a Queen Spider in The Cage and now to two of the three pieces to be presented in Premieres.

The first one, Dream Time, makes its Houston Ballet premiere and features a small cast of three men and two women who perform in duets and trios with choreography by Jirí Kylián. "It's a new piece to our company and the more contemporary piece on our program. It goes into the explanation about dreams and sleeping and the subconscious and these images and these thoughts. So there's a lot of beautiful shapes that happen and it's a series of solos and duets and trios.