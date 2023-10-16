click to enlarge "Juno" (c. 1662–65) by Rembrandt van Rijn Photo from the Hammer Museum/Courtesy of the MFAH

"Hospital at Saint-Rémy" (1889) by Vincent van Gogh

"View of Bordighera" (1884), detail, by Claude Monet

No, he’s not the guy from the company that boxes and sells baking soda (that’sHammer. And he’s not the guy who played The Lone Ranger and has been in celebrity news for, um, offbeat sexual proclivities (that would beHammer).ButHammer (1898-1990) was one of the country’s most famous businessmen and capitalists, best known for his decades-long heading of Occidental Petroleum. He was also a world class art collector and enthusiast, with a special love for Impressionist and Post-Impressionist works, and even more specifically French painters of the mid-1800s.Most of his massive collection (actually his third and final grouping) resides at the UCLA’s Hammer Museum, which he founded and opened in 1990 (Hammer died just three weeks later).Rarely are any of those works seen outside their walls. But the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will have quite the haul on display in. On display will be more than 60 paintings, works on paper, and sculptures.“He bought in depth, and his personal tastes were all over the place,” says Helga Aurisch, Curator of European Art for the MFAH. She adds that the timing on the loan to MFAH was fortunate as much of the Hammer Museum’s wall spaces are currently featuring works by California artists in a biennial exhibition.Two of Rembrandt to Van Gogh’s marquee offerings are from painters right there in the title. The first is Rembrandt’s(c. 1662-65), in which he depicts the wife of the Roman god Jupiter in full regalia.“She is a very impressive painting, an imposing woman, and it’s a late Rembrandt. Very typical of hisstyle with incredible technique,” Aurisch offers. “The way he handles paint is astonishing. And he uses every trick in the book, including making indentations into the paint layer with the end of his brush. He even used his fingers!”The second is Vincent van Gogh’s(1889). “It’s a late Van Gogh, and he only painted for 10 years. This is from his last year [of life] when he was in the mental institution at Saint-Rémy-de-Provence."On his good days, he was allowed to step outside the building and paint in the garden. In this case, it’s in the front of the building,” she says.“These really energized trees are all over the campus, and you see the hospital itself in the distance. It’s. And it’s the kind of Van Gogh [painting] you really want: colorful, bright, and with a thick layering of paint that he just handled so brilliantly.”Other works come from a Who’s Who of Last-Name-Only-Needed artists like Rubens, de Goya, Toulouse-Lautrec, Pissarro, Cezanne and Monet. There are also paintings by Eugène Boudin, Jean-Baptiste- Camille Corot, Jean-François Millet, Gustave Moreau and Edouard Vuillard.Aurisch adds that she’s especially excited to have several works by the great satirist, Honoré Daumier.“Hammer really collected him in depth. He made thousands of prints and lithographs where he slammed political [enemies]. He was a diehard Republican. Not in the sense of Republicans vs. Democrats, but Republican vs. Monarchist,” she says.“He justthe King and later the Emperor as well. Also, lawyers and judges. He was very much for the little people and the repressed workers. It landed him in jail, and after his release, he had to be more careful.”This isn’t the first time works from the Hammer Collection have been shown at the MFAH. “Few accomplishments give me greater personal satisfaction than to make the sharing of works of art possible,” Hammer himself wrote in a catalog for a 1985 Houston exhibit. “I have always felt that art speaks a language common to us all; it needs no spokesman to communicate a sense of wonder and delight in our world.”And finally, Aurisch is prepared for the question that thealways poses to her: If MFAH Head Honcho Gary Tinterow knocked on your office door and said “Helga, you’ve done such a wonderful job with this exhibit, take one painting home on me.” Which work gets to grace the Aurisch living room? And this time, we’re keeping her to justitem.“That’s difficult! I can’t cheat and pick?” she laughs. “There are so many wonderful things. But I’m a great admirer of Monet. And the Monet in this show,, is incredible. So, I’d probably take that one!”