Houston Symphony's Home Alone Promises Holiday Spirit

The film might be titled, but the house will be packed this weekend as the Houston Symphony presents the movie along with live orchestra at Jones Hall on Saturday. The 1990 blockbuster follows Kevin McCallister, who was absentmindedly left behind in Chicago while his family travels to France, as he thwarts a pair of burglars on their Christmas Eve heist.Guest conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos said, “It’s a feel-good film, and it’s great for the holidays. The other thing is that we’re adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this movie has a little extra meaning because of its sense of family and the importance of home. It’s even more sentimental this year.”became the second highest grossing film the year of its release, bested by. It launched Macaulay Culkin's childhood acting career, and no one will ever forget Catherine O'Hara's character screaming, "Kevin!" Written by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus, the flick features a score by the living legend John Williams.“I can’t imagine watchingwithout the music. It really brings the film together,” he said. “John Williams has this uncanny ability to put the human condition in musical form.”To aid in the choral sections, Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts’ Vocal Department will join for the day’s performances.Having performedseveral times across the country, Kitsopoulos mentioned there is one constant whenever he invites younger singers to perform.“When the youth choruses arrive at their rehearsal with the orchestra, you see the smiles on the faces of the orchestra members when they hear these wonderful young voices sing this very emotional music,” he said.Kitsopoulos’ conducting range stretches far and wide. He has worked on classics like Mozart’s, and. He also was music director for Broadway’s, andHe believes that conducting to a live film is much akin to conducting any other style – except for one small detail.“The beat patterns are the same. You still have to keep a million things going on at the same time in your head…keeping track of a soloist, a chorus, an orchestra, etc.,” he said. “In this case, by adding the film element to it, the film keeps going no matter what we do. Failure is not an option. You have to stay with the film, and that's a major challenge.”For anyone looking for something to do this year to get into the holiday spirit, Kitsopoulous says this experience is one that music aficionados and amateurs can all enjoy.“This is a great concert experience for families, and it's also a great concert experience for anybody who has never heard a symphony orchestra live. Houston Symphony is one of the top and top orchestras in the country, if not the world, and there's nothing like the thrill of hearing a live orchestra,” he said.He summed up the overall experience in a few short words.“It's community. It's home. It's the holidays.”