The Power Of The Dog Is Compelling Enough To Lead The 2021 Houston Film Critics Society Nominations

Jane Campion's unsettling Western,, leads the 2021 Houston Film Critics Society nominations with nine, including Best Picture, Director, Lead Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst) and Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee).Winners will be announced February 19.Kenneth Branagh's, Denis Villeneuve's, and Sian Heder'sare all up for five awards each, including Best Picture. Rounding out the Best Picture selections areandThe HFCS is also introducing a new award for 2021: Best Ensemble Cast. Those nominees areandThe Society will one again be awarding its Texas Independent Film Award (TIFA) — which honors a movie shot in the Lone Star State — to one of the following:orThe 40 members of the Houston Film Critics Society are working film journalists on television, radio, online and in traditional print. The organization’s mission is to promote the advancement and appreciation of film in the Houston community and beyond. For more info (including my "hilarious" bio), check out HoustonFilmCritics.com Paul Thomas Anderson,Kenneth Branagh,Jane Campion,Guillermo del Toro,Denis Villeneuve,Benedict Cumberbatch,Peter Dinklage,Andrew Garfield,Will Smith,Denzel Washington,Jessica Chastain,Olivia Colman,Penélope Cruz,Alana Haim,Emilia Jones,Kristen Stewart,Andrew Garfield,Ciarán Hinds,Troy Kotsur,J.K. Simmons,Kodi Smit-McPhee,Jessie Buckley,Ariana DeBose,Ann Dowd,Kirsten Dunst,Aunjanue Ellis,DuneThe French DispatchThe Harder They FallThe Power of the DogSpencer"Dos Oruguitas" from"Guns Go Bang" from"Just Look Up" from"No Time to Die" from"Wherever I Fall - Pt. 1" from