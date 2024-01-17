Right-Wingers Go Wild in Musical Satire The Gator Conspiracy

Imagine a world where Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to be Donald Trump’s vice president and comes up with an idea to ensure their victory: Film Joe Biden in a compromising position.

Except, it’s not really Joe Biden; it’s Roger Stone playing Joe Biden, and (if it’s not obvious) the compromising position is a sex tape. The deepfake works, but another battle quickly ensues, this one a political scuffle between Trump and his new VP.

Luckily, this isn’t a news report. It’s The Gator Conspiracy, the latest musical from the Mystic Cat Society.

“It goes from the swamps where the gators are to Moscow to Fairbanks, Alaska. They're battling each other, backstabbing, all kinds of great nasty stuff,” says playwright and producer John (Jack) Wagner.

The Gator Conspiracy is the Mystic Cat Society’s second production since Wagner established the theater group, his first foray into theater.

“I was in the arts early when I was in college, music and writing, but I gave it up because I decided I wanted to eat,” says Wagner with a laugh.

Wagner turned to writing and developing safety films, manuals and programs, while doing small gigs and open mics around Houston as a singer-songwriter.

“One of hundreds,” he adds.

Theater didn’t cross his mind until after the pandemic hit, as Wagner found himself surrounded by “so much craziness” – vaccine/anti-science stuff, arguments around masking and shutting down, people dying left and right, and then an insurrection.

“One day it just hit me – we're living an amazing story right now,” says Wagner. “I love writing music, so why don't I sit down and try writing a musical and I did.”

In just one month, Wagner penned a script and wrote the music that became the Mystic Cat Society’s first production, Covidious: A Musical Satire, in July 2022.

“What I really love doing is writing the songs. That's my true love. The songs just became so much easier to write to a story,” says Wagner. “I would sometimes spend weeks on one song. I just found in this new, wonderful format of musical theater I cranked out 18 songs in less than a month. It was just like magic.”

Wagner wrote all of the songs inexcept for the opening number, a parody of Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall.”

“We don't need no Constitution,” says Wagner. “It sets the whole idea that this play is about an element in society or politics that basically wants to go to a more authoritarian type of rule.”

The Gator Conspiracy is unapologetically anti-authoritarianism and totally political. But, Wagner says, it’s also really funny.

“I just never was one to want to sit there and try to preach about the dangers of whatever. If you're doing comedy satire, you can do just the most outrageous stuff and it's funny, and maybe a few people will start thinking about this a little more seriously,” says Wagner.

In a satire featuring characters like Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Steve Bannon, Elon Musk, Vladimir Putin and Tucker Carlson, Wagner says it was important to him to research these people in depth and then build the satire on real things.

For example, when it comes to filming a sex scene with supposed Russian double agent Fifi LaFuzz, Roger Stone easily slips into the role of America’s “creepy uncle” but becomes camera shy when it gets to doing the deed. Luckily, Marjorie Taylor Greene is there to pull him aside and tell him to imagine it’s just him and his wife, inviting over a couple they met online, having drinks and getting comfortable.

If that sounds familiar, you probably remember that time the real-life Stone had to resign as a consultant to Senator Bob Dole’s 1996 presidential campaign after The National Enquirer reported that Stone and his second wife, Nydia, would (as the tabloid so tastefully put it) “frequent a group-sex club and post notices on the Internet and in swingers' magazines seeking others to join them in orgies!”

“By day he's preaching, ‘hey, be good, be honest, be a good Christian,’ and by night they were out swinging away,” says Wagner of Stone, who admitted to the allegations in 2008. “We built that into the play, so that's an example of how I think deep research and building in real-life examples can really make your satire stronger.”

But whether you’re a political junkie or not, Wagner believes that everyone will recognize the issues addressed in the musical.

“I'm hoping that [audiences] are going to think a little more about what's going on in real life and the challenges we're going to have to face this year,” says Wagner. “[These issues are] going to be resolved this year – need to be resolved. But those serious things are going to be given to them in some outrageous situations.”

The Gator Conspiracy is scheduled for 7 p.m. January 18, 8 p.m. January 19 and 20, and 1 p.m. January 21, at the MATCH, 3400 Main. For more information, call 713-521-4533 or visit mysticcatsociety.com. $20.