The Hunchback of Seville Straightens Out Spain in the 16th Century

In a special, one-time event, Alley Theatre has opened its doors to the suddenly homeless Mildred's Umbrella for the latter's presentation of The Hunchback of Seville, a less than reverent retelling of 16th Century Spanish history involving a dying Queen Isabella and her hunchbacked, reclusive and brilliant sister.

Patricia Duran plays the part of Maxima Terrible Segunda (whose name alone should be more than enough hint that this play by Cherise Castro Smith will be delivered with an emphasis on humor.) "I'm thrilled to be doing it," Duran says. "It's not very typical for a woman to be able to play a character role like this."

It seems Isabella, who has pretty much ignored her adopted sister, needs her help now and calls upon her to run the country. "The future of Spain is on the line. Sister is dying.So she comes for a visit," Duran says.