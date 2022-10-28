The Secret of My Success is Feel-Good Fare at TUTS

click to enlarge Ben Fankhauser in The Secret of My Success. Photo by Melissa Taylor

Let’s start here: If you see the titleand find yourself recalling a little film – one not that great – from 1987 starring Michael J. Fox, stop.Just stop.You don’t need to bring that baggage with you when you see the musical of the same name, from a book by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen with music by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, now playing at Theatre Under the Stars. Mainly because this show,, is terrific, and better than the movie, so you don’t need to come in with such low expectations.opens by introducing us to Prescott Industries, represented by Vera, the board president and founder George Prescott’s granddaughter, and her husband, Prescott CEO Piers Johnson. The company’s got a special “fast-track executive training program,” which brings St. Cloud, Minnesota-native Brantley Foster to New York City as its new trainee. Unfortunately, when Brantley arrives in the Big City, he finds himself relegated to green-shirted temp.But, by a twist of luck and ‘80s movie shenanigans, Brantley’s first assignment – cleaning duty – puts him in the office of brand-new, never-before-seen junior executive Carlton Whitfield just in time to take a call from the man himself. Whitfield tells him his wife just had a baby, so he’s not coming. Instead, he’s taking his three months of paternity leave. Can Brantley tell HR for him? He’ll be completely off the grid – attachment parenting, you know – and fun fact, he has no social media presence. And oh, by the way, he had a business suit sent over, perfect if say someone happened to need something a little fancier than a green temp shirt. It may not exactly be the opportunity Brantley was looking for, but it’s one he can’t pass up after he hears of company plans to shut down his hometown’s factory. Cue the double life and eventual reveal.Though the book, by Greenberg and Rosen, is painfully predictable,is all about the journey – and it’s quite the ride. It’s fast-paced (we’re off and running right from the start), surprisingly layered, and funny. Much of the success of the production can be attributed to director and choreographer (and TUTS Artistic Director) Dan Knechtges and a stellar cast led by Ben Fankhauser.Fankhauser’s Brantley is all bright-eyed exuberance and optimism, which can only briefly be tamped down when he’s sentenced to the temp pool in Prescott’s dungeon. Brantley is too earnest, too curious, to be broken by the Big City, and Fankhauser manages to keep the character endearing despite his goofy “dance like no one’s watching” personality. Fankhauser is also an immensely talented vocalist, and it shines through in numbers like “Pull It Off” and “Success!” at the end the first act. He’s able to hit the emotional notes well, too, particularly when he’s opposite Susan Koozin, who couldn’t be any more Midwestern as Brantley’s mother Joann, and Ashley Blanchet.Blanchet as Christy Lockhart, Carlton Whitfield’s peer and Brantley’s eventual love interest. Blanchet’s Christy is as fully fleshed out as can be; we know her background, her family (including Alan Josiah (AJ) Dada as her adorably precocious son Ernie), her life and, more importantly, her inner life. And so much of it is conveyed through Blanchet’s gorgeous voice in songs like “Get It Done” and her sweet duet with Fankhauser, “A Ferry Ride.”As Vera Prescott, Sally Wilfert is a commanding presence on stage. She’s someone who sells herself as a confident relationship expert and businesswoman during the great “You Can Have It All,” which is cleverly framed as a TED talk. Also, how can you not like a number that name checks Beyoncé, Lizzo, and RBG among other great women. But Wilfert’s best moments are those where she shows how much of an act it is, but still puts on a brave face in the face of her imperfect life.Brian Mathis plays the villain of the piece, Piers Johnson, a self-proclaimed “god of industry” who you know is a bad guy, though you don’t know quite to what extent. He recently turned 50 (or “fitty” as he says) and has a foosball table and bean bags in his office, a place where he makes it clear he’s got more than a workplace interest in Christy. Mathis is a clown, and a good one, in this role, particularly during his irreverent, emoji-filled moment of male bonding with Brantley, “When You Feel Feelings.”Over in the temp dungeon, Kevin Zak and Gemini Quintos deserve special mention. Zak’s Garth Portnoy is Brantley’s crass supervisor, who seems to always have an eye on him – sometimes with a bag of chips in his hand. You can’t help but laugh at him. And Quintos plays Lester Mann, a 14-year veteran of the temp dungeon with a well-timed, therapist-recommended app to remind us all that “you are going to die” and a stalled music career. Quintos owns the production’s biggest showstopper, the can’t-miss “Lester’s Song,” in the second act.Also in the temp dungeon you’ll find members of the ensemble, which features some of the city’s most recognizable faces. One of those faces is Holland Vavra, and is there a scene Vavra can’t steal? Aside from Vavra, the ensemble does a lot of good work, particularly in a silly turn as The Spreadsheets, the band that plays the shareholders meeting in the second act and sings about office life, like the problem of having too many tabs open.Yes, the message of the production, that success and happiness are not the same, is a little trite, but in this post-pandemic world of occupational questioning, renewed focus on work-life balance, and the so-called “quiet quitting” movement, you can’t say it doesn’t resonate. And really, that’s not the point. The music from Mahler and Schmuckler is pretty good, and in great hands with Knechtges and his creative crew. Scenic Designer Jeffrey D. Kmiec, Lighting Designer Ryan O’Gara, and Costume Designer Colleen Grady have put together a colorful, lively world one where the book and production, well aware of its clichés, don’t have to be afraid to wink at the audience about it. It’s feel-good fare, and it will put a smile on your face. And in today’s world, that’s not nothing.