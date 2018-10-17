Top Illustrator Pokes Bear With Satirical Works at Russian Cultural Center

It's been a little more than 100 years since Vladimir Lenin and the Bolshevik Red Guards stormed Petrograd, an uprising that led to the execution of the abdicated Tsar Nicholas and the Romanov family and paved the way for five years of Russian Civil War and the creation of the Soviet Union.

The social, political and economic scars of the October Revolution are still evident today, perhaps most notably in stalled democratic reforms within modern-day Russia.

Igor Karash, one of this decade's top illustrators, is lobbing his satirical arrows at overly romanticized views of the Bolshevik coup in "In Red and Black," a new exhibit coming to Russian Cultural Center "Our Texas."

Karash grew up in Azerbaijan, attended school in the Ukraine, and emigrated to the United States in 1993. He and his family spent time in Houston before moving to Missouri. Although he lives in the States now, the artist considers himself a product of Russia's culture and finds it impossible to distance himself from current events.

In an interview he did with Capsules Book this summer, Karash said that his "country has squandered so many historical opportunities to become a democratic state" and added that he feels "the current political climate in the U.S. is quite worrisome," but that there is hope through the succession of power. "On this account, Russia's future appears particularly bleak," he told the interviewer.

