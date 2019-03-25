April Art Shows: "Stonewall 50," Frida Fest, and British Pop Artist Derek Boshier

English pop artist Derek Boshier, a contemporary of David Hockney, David Bowie and Alan Jones, is bringing a special series devoted to Houston in Redbud Gallery's "Ghosts of Houston." Shown: Kings Road

Sometimes it helps to have friends in high places. While in Germany local gallerist Gus Kopriva viewed a 2017 exhibit at the Wolfsburg Museum, "This Was Tomorrow, Pop Art in Great Britain," with extraordinary objects by The Beatles, David Hockney, Lord Snowdon, The Rolling Stones, The Who, and Derek Boshier.

British pop artist Boshier — who now lives in Los Angeles — also has a Houston connection, having taught at the University of Houston during the 1990s. One thing led to another and Kopriva convinced Boshier to return for what will be his first solo exhibit in Houston since a 2006 show at Moody Gallery. He'll be in town for the premiere of a special series at Kopriva's Redbud Gallery, "Ghosts of Houston," with paintings, drawings and photographs; the following day features a lecture and screening of a rare Boshier film.

In addition to the Apollo 11 moon landing, this summer also brings the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall rebellion, a moment in history that brought about the movement for equality and civil rights for queer communities. Before pressing his own ejector button out of the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, former director Bill Arning proposed an exhibit that paid tribute to that seachange event; Curator Dean Daderko has brought Arning's vision to life for CAMH in "Stonewall 50."

Opens April 6 at Nicole Longnecker Gallery. Photo by Einar and Jamex de la Torre

And while California is experiencing a bumper crop of poppies this time of year, Houston's got its own super bloom of Frida Kahlo events this month, courtesy of the nomadic East End Studio Gallery. It is hosting a two day group show at Hardy & Nance Studios, then turns the fiesta into a festival at Discovery Green and Avenida de las Americas. Paint on those unibrows, arrange flowers artfully in your hair, then experience art and artists inspired by the late Mexican artist.

Epic, baroque and with a touch of humor, "Latino Art Now!," a new exhibit at Nicole Longnecker Gallery, features lenticular prints and blown glass by collaborative artists-brothers Einar and Jamex de la Torre. Expect Mexican folk art imagery that references both high and low culture in a fusion between the sacred and profane in this riff on cultural iconography. Discover even more works by Latino artists at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston in "Between Play and Grief," featuring work created over six decades by artists who rely on parody and dark wit to express social and political realities.

Through October 1, "Sonic Playground: Yuri Suzuki," Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney

March 16-September 8, "Between Play and Grief: Selections from the Latino American Collection," Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Audrey Jones Beck Building, 5601 Main

March 21-April 25, 2019 Core Exhibition, Glassell School of Art, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, 5101 Montrose (closing reception April 25, 7 p.m.; 2019 Core Residency films, April 25, 7 p.m.)

March 21-May 1, "Freak Show - The Art of Stephen Trip," The Next Door, 2010 Waugh

Los Chereques, by Javier Valle Pérez. Photo by Javier Valle Pérez

March 22-April 26, Javier Valle Pérez, "Earth Wind & Future," Cindy Lisica Gallery, 4411 Montrose, Suite F

March 22-April 27, Agnes Bourely, "The Restless Forgetfulness of What We Exile," Barbara Davis Gallery, 4411 Montrose, Suite D

March 22-April 18, Carole A. Feuerman, "Between the Drops," Art of the World Gallery, 2201 Westheimer

April 5, "Wish Upon A Star: A Disney Fan Art Show," Insomnia Gallery, 708 Telephone (7-11 p.m.)

April 5-6, "Viva Frida! 14th Annual Group Show," East End Studio Gallery at Hardy & Nance Studios, 902 Hardy (opening night April 5, 6-9 p.m.; closing day April 6, 3-7 p.m.)

April 6-30, Derek Boshier, "Ghosts of Houston," Redbud Gallery (west), 303 East 11th (reception April 6, 6-9 p.m.; lecture and film screening April 7, 6-8 p.m.)

April 6-30, Anna Mavromatis, "Handmade Tales," Redbud Gallery (east), (reception April 6, 6-9 p.m.)

April 6-May 11, Einar and Jamex de la Torre, "Latino Art Now!," Nicole Longnecker Gallery (artists reception April 6, 5-8 p.m.)

April 6-May 11, Allan Gorman and Jan Anders Nelson, "Men of Steel," Nicole Longnecker Gallery (artists reception April 6, 5-8 p.m.)

April 6-June 2, Axis Mundo, "Queer Networks in Chicano L.A.," Lawndale Art Center, 4912 Main

April 6-June 2, Carlos Rosales-Silva and Eric Santoscoy-Mckillip, "Place, Color y Sand," Lawndale Art Center, 4912 Main

April 6-May 2, Carol Berger, "From the Earth," Archway Gallery, 2305 Dunlavy (opening reception April 6, 5-8 p.m.; demonstration April 14, 3 p.m.; closing reception April 27, 6-9 p.m.)

East End Studio Gallery celebrates all things Frida with a group show at Hardy & Nance (April 5-6), followed by a festival at Discovery Green and Avenida Houston (April 6-7). Photo by Yuri Peña

April 6-7, "Viva Frida! XIV Annual Frida Festival," East End Studio Gallery at Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney and Avenida Houston (April 6, 2-10 p.m.; April 7, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

April 6, "Monuments Monologue: Artists Talk" with "New Monuments for New Cities" participating artist Regina Agu, presented by Buffalo Bayou Partnership, on the meadow surrounding the Henry Moore Spindle sculpture in Buffalo Bayou Park (10-11 a.m.)

April 6-May 11, Meredith Pardue, "Cosmicopia," Laura Rathe Fine Art, 2707 Colquitt

April 6, Secret Walls x Houston, presented by UP Art Studio and the Downtown District, Historic Market Square Park, 301 Milam (6-10 p.m.)

April 11-14, 32nd Annual Houston Art Car Parade Weekend, presented by the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art (Sneak Peak, April 11, 6-10 p.m. at Discovery Green and Avenida Houston; Legendary Art Car Ball, April 12, 7-10 p.m., Hermann Square; Parade events, April 13, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Allen Parkway, Sam Houston Park and Hermann Square Park; After party, April 13, 4-8 p.m., Saint Arnold Brewing Company; Award ceremony April 14, 11 a.m., Orange Show Headquarters)

April 13-14, The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival, 2099 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands (April 13, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; April 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

April 14, "It Came From the Bayou! 2019," Burning Bones Press at Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons (11 a.m.-4 p.m.)

April 20, "Monuments Monologue: Artists Talk" with "New Monuments for New Cities" participating artists Nick Vaughan and Jake Margolin, presented by Buffalo Bayou Partnership, on the meadow surrounding the Henry Moore Spindle sculpture in Buffalo Bayou Park (10-11 a.m.)

Rosebud was one of the entries last year. The 32nd Annual Houston Art Car Parade Weekend returns April 11-14. Photo by Emily Jaschke

April 20, "4/20 Psychedelic Art Show & Market," Insomnia Gallery, 708 Telephone (7 p.m.-midnight)

April 20-May 4, UH School of Art Annual Student Exhibition, Blaffer Art Museum, University of Houston, 120 Fine Arts Building (opening reception April 19)

April 20, "The Black & White Show 4.0," Hardy & Nance Studios, 902 Hardy (5-9 p.m.)

April 25, Printed Artworks Fashion Show, The Printing Museum, 1324 West Clay (6:30-9 p.m.)

April 26, IIDA Product Runway, "Celebrating the Best of What We Love About Houston," Revention Music Center, 520 Texas Avenue (VIP pre-party 6 p.m., doors 7 p.m., runway show 8 p.m.)

April 27, "A Monumental Evening: Closing Party" for "New Monuments for New Cities," Buffalo Bayou Partnership Silos, 801 North Nagle (8-10 p.m.)

April 27-July 28, "Stonewall 50," Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, 5216 Montrose (opening reception April 26, 6:30-9 p.m.; conversation with Dean Daderko April 27, 2-3 p.m.; Art at Noon with Annise Parker May 3, noon-1 p.m.)

April 28-May 25, "Nuestra Cultura and Cinco de Mayo Art & Culture Exhibit," Casa Ramirez FOLKART Gallery, 241 West 19th