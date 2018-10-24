 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
Halloween ComicFest is that magical time of year when participating comic shops give away free comics from major publishers like DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics and IDW Publishing. Shown: T-shirt art by Eric Powell
Halloween ComicFest is that magical time of year when participating comic shops give away free comics from major publishers like DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics and IDW Publishing. Shown: T-shirt art by Eric Powell
Graphic courtesy of Halloween ComicFest

Halloween ComicFest Brings Free Books and a Costume Contest to Houston

Susie Tommaney | October 24, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Welcome to Riverdale where Jughead is a werewolf, Reggie has fallen victim, and Betty is a werewolf hunter. This ain't your grandpa's comic book, and you can pick up a free copy of Jughead The Hunger #1 at participating stores during Halloween ComicFest on October 27.

Organizers also have announced "The Greatest Halloween Costume Contest Ever," with winners getting a shopping spree at their favorite comic shop. The rules are simple: take a photo of yourself in costume, holding one of the HCF comics, and upload along with a short description to halloweencomicfest.com. Categories are superhero/comic, TV/movie, horror, gamer or original. The contest closes at midnight on November 8, 2018; visit their website for the small print mumbo-jumbo disclaimers.

Stop by participating stores on October 27 for free comic books. Shown: A Walk Through Hell #1 (special black and white reprint of first issue), Genesis (from the Edgar Rice Burroughs' Shared Universe) and Jughead The Hunger #1.EXPAND
Stop by participating stores on October 27 for free comic books. Shown: A Walk Through Hell #1 (special black and white reprint of first issue), Genesis (from the Edgar Rice Burroughs' Shared Universe) and Jughead The Hunger #1.
Photos courtesy of Halloween ComicFest

8th Dimension Comics & Games
When the doors open at 10 a.m. they'll start giving out free Halloween comics until they run out, so don't delay. Plus they're having a spoooooooky 13 percent off sale all day long on select merchandise, excluding Cards Against Humanity.
10 a.m.-8 p.m. October 27, 15210 West Road, 281-856-6506, 8thdimensioncomics.com

Emerald Dragon Comics and Games
Beware of dragons but enjoy discounts on toys, action figures, vinyl, games and comics when this Baytown haunt turns Halloween ComicFest into a four-day extravaganza. They're even opening up the vaults and selling more than 2,500 long box comics for just 25 cents apiece. Stop by for free candy on October 27 and 31.
11 a.m.-7 p.m. October 27-28 and October 30-31, 316 West Texas Avenue, Baytown, 832-856-2800, emeralddragonbooks.com

Third Planet Sci-Fi and Fantasy Super Store
Local comic creators Justin Corbett and George Tripsas will be on hand to promote their series, Speak No Evil, about survivalist con artists who stumble upon a mysterious cabin once used by H.P. Lovecraft and Nikola Tesla. The folks at Third Planet will be passing out HCF comics and other freebies, plus offering discounts and "scary deals." Costumes are encouraged.
10 a.m.-7 p.m. October 27, 2718 Southwest Freeway, 713-528-1067, third-planet.com

Bedrock City Comic Company
Psst. Have you heard? Bedrock City has taken over the WatchTower Comics location so, with six stores in and around the Houston area, there's no reason not to claim your free spooky comics this season. All locations are open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. October 27 and they'll have free comics just for stopping by.

Bedrock City - Westheimer, 6516 Westheimer, 713-780-0675, bedrockcity.com/westheimer
Bedrock City - Clear Lake, 102 West Bay Area Boulevard, Webster, 281-557-2748, bedrockcity.com/clear-lake
Bedrock City - 1960, 4683 FM 1960 West, 281-444-9763, bedrockcity.com/1960
Bedrock City - Washington, 4602 Washington Avenue, 713-862-0100, bedrockcity.com/washington
Bedrock City - Sugar Land, 4831 Highway 6, Missouri City, 832-987-1994, bedrockcity.com/sugar-land
Bedrock City - Shadowbriar, 12303 Westheimer, 832-617-8846, bedrockcity.com/shadowbriar

But wait, there's more. Come back between noon and 6 p.m. the following Saturday, November 3, when creator Aaron Lopresti will be at the Westheimer location. He has worked on all sorts of characters including Spider-Man, X-Men, Hulk, Avengers, Batman, Plastic Man, Green Lantern, Superboy, Xena, Star Trek, Gen13, Mystic, Power Cubed and the self-published Atomic Toybox. Lopresti has just finished working on a six-issue mini-series with Gail Simone about Wonder Woman/Conan; he'll be selling $15 prints and also some original artwork.

Plus, don't miss Bedrock City's amazing Halloween Sale, November 2-4, at all six locations. Just about everything is discounted, including back issues, new comics, novelties, graphic novels, toys, posters, apparel and statues. The stores are open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. November 2-3, noon-5 p.m. November 4.

 
Susie Tommaney is a contributing writer who enjoys covering the lively arts and culture scene in Houston and surrounding areas, connecting creative makers with the Houston Press readers to make every week a great one.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: