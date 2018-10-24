Halloween ComicFest Brings Free Books and a Costume Contest to Houston

Halloween ComicFest is that magical time of year when participating comic shops give away free comics from major publishers like DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics and IDW Publishing. Shown: T-shirt art by Eric Powell

Welcome to Riverdale where Jughead is a werewolf, Reggie has fallen victim, and Betty is a werewolf hunter. This ain't your grandpa's comic book, and you can pick up a free copy of Jughead The Hunger #1 at participating stores during Halloween ComicFest on October 27.

Organizers also have announced "The Greatest Halloween Costume Contest Ever," with winners getting a shopping spree at their favorite comic shop. The rules are simple: take a photo of yourself in costume, holding one of the HCF comics, and upload along with a short description to halloweencomicfest.com. Categories are superhero/comic, TV/movie, horror, gamer or original. The contest closes at midnight on November 8, 2018; visit their website for the small print mumbo-jumbo disclaimers.

EXPAND Stop by participating stores on October 27 for free comic books. Shown: A Walk Through Hell #1 (special black and white reprint of first issue), Genesis (from the Edgar Rice Burroughs' Shared Universe) and Jughead The Hunger #1. Photos courtesy of Halloween ComicFest