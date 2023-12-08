Houston Chamber Choir Wishes Everyone A Feliz Navidad

Houston Chamber Choir wants to wish everyone a merry Christmas…or en español…Feliz Navidad. That phrase has become the springboard for the organization’s holiday concert as it returns to Villa de Matel's chapel, 6510 Lawndale, to present Feliz Navidad – Christmas at the Villa on Saturday and Sunday. As per usual, the choir’s annual holiday concert will share the universal message of peace and goodwill to the world.
This year’s holiday concert programming will spotlight “Carols and Lullabies” (Christmas in the Southwest) by American composer Conrad Susa with harpist Laura Smith, guitarist Marc Garvin and Craig Hauschildt, marimba. There will also be spots saved in the lineup for Christ Church Cathedral’s organist Thomas Marvil and a perennial participant, Houston Treble Choir.
While the marimba (one of iPhone's most popular ringtones) might not be on everyone’s holiday bingo card, Robert Simpson, founder and artistic director for Houston Chamber Choir, says the weekend’s concerts will offer plenty of festive joy to all who attend.
“The flavor of this year is going to be Spanish, but the program still gives us plenty of time to sing carols in English,” he said. “There will be the traditional carols for the audience and the choir to join in on as well.”
Given the city’s significant Hispanic population, this choice of music is uniquely Houston.
“We have a large Spanish-speaking community here in Houston. Being the professional concert choir of Houston, we want to open ourselves to all those who would love to hear a great thing,” Simpson said. “This is our opportunity to go beyond the English carols that we have done in the past and open our doors to those who would like to come and hear music that represents their cultures and for us to have the joy of being part of that musical culture as well.”
“The combination of those three instruments plus the choral texture makes a magical kind of mixture,” Simpson said. “It’s particularly helpful in creating the rhythmic space that some of these carols really need to come alive in that it actually inspires the singers with the rhythmic precision achieved on the marimba.”
As a special treat, each of the featured guests will perform a solo piece to enhance the performance. One additional component Simpson mentioned was the Southwest premier of a composition that holds a special place in his heart: Robert (Bob) Cohen’s “The Gift of Advent Waiting.”
“Bob was a senior when I was a freshman at Brown University. I remember being starstruck by his talent and by all the great things he was doing as a senior that I could only dream about as a freshman,” Simpson said. “Fast forward 40 years, Bob and I have recently reconnected, and he has experienced a very successful career. It's a special privilege and pleasure for me to be able to perform this piece because of our connection over our entire adolescence and adult lives. That's going to be a special moment for me.”
Since this is the season of giving, Houston Chamber Choir will use this weekend's concerts as a way to support the community. In partnership with Houston Methodist and The Beacon, patrons are invited to bring items to donate to The Beacon, a nonprofit in downtown Houston that works to end homelessness and restore hope. Disposable razors, new socks, toiletries for men and women, medical scrubs, blankets and new or gently used bath towels are suggested as donation items.
Houston Chamber Choir presents “Feliz Navidad - Christmas at the Villa” at the chapel of Villa de Matel, 6150 Lawndale, at 2:30 and 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. For tickets or information, call 713-224-5566 or visit houstonchamberchoir.org. Tickets range $10 – $45.