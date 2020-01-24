Reviews For The Easily Distracted: Color Out Of Space

Title: Color Out of Space



Describe This Movie In One 1999 Quote:

PRINCE: The sky was all purple, there were people running everywhere



Brief Plot Synopsis: Meteor lands on family homestead, unleashes full Nicolas Cage.

Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: 4 possessed hair transplants out of 5.

Tagline: N/A

Better Tagline: "How you gonna keep 'em down on the farm after they've seen Yog-Sothoth?"

Not So Brief Plot Synopsis: Nathan Gardner (Nicolas Cage) probably thought giving up the big city for his dad's woodland farmhouse would be good for his family. Sure, wife Theresa (Joely Richardson) struggles to operate her financial services practice with spotty WiFi, and bored kids Lavinia (Madeleine Arthur) and Benny (Brendan Meyer) are dabbling in Wicca and weed, respectively. Would things have worked themselves out for them and youngest child Jack if that meteor had never landed, causing all hell to break loose? We'll never know.

"Critical" Analysis: H.P. Lovecraft was as influential to horror as Philip K. Dick was to science-fiction, inspiring generations of writers and filmmakers. And like PKD, Lovecraft's work presents unique challenges when it comes to adapting them for the big screen. In Dick's case, issues with his complex prose often lead to the jettisoning of all but the larger themes in favor of capital-A Action movies (Total Recall, Minority Report). Whereas with Lovecraft, the problem lies in figuring out how to film what the author describes, period.

If there's anybody up to the task, it's Richard Stanley. He hasn't directed a major motion picture since 1996, when he was fired from The Island of Doctor Moreau, which was such a shitshow it might as well have been dubbed The Trump Administration: The Movie. Returning with something as ambitious as a Lovecraft adaptation is a ballsy move, but Stanley is just the kind of weirdo to make it work.

Balancing horror with looming dread, Color Out of Space successfully brings Lovecraft's mythos into the 21st century while jettisoning his unfortunate racism (Q'orianka Kilcher plays the local mayor and Elliot Knight plays the Miskatonic U. hydrologist who Lavinia falls for). Steve Annis's haunting cinematography contributes to the atmosphere, as does an ominous score from composer Colin Stetson.

It also doesn't hurt that the Gardners are a little weird to begin with. Nathan is a wannabe rancher who doesn't appear to know you don't usually milk alpacas .Lavinia attempts to cast spells (with a copy of the "Necronomicon"), while Jack is open and curious. So you know he's doomed.

COOS still falls victim to a trope or two. Whether poltergeist, vengeful doll, or alien from dimensions beyond the understanding of man, people take a while to get the hint. Suffice it to say, as soon as your kid starts drawing purple shoggoths or your skin starts mysteriously calcifying, maybe it's time to check into a motel.

But it's no easy feat bringing Lovecraft to life. At best, the creatures and setting he described are ... well, indescribable. "Non-linear" geometry is impossible to render, for obvious reasons, and a color that doesn't reside on any visible spectrum ends up pretty much just purple. And surprisingly, it's Cage that distracts the most. It isn't that his descent into insanity isn't believable, it's that we've seen it all before. For a real study in Cage Mania, check out Mandy.

Annis and Lester get around all this with some interesting (and disturbing) visual FX. The meteor's effect on the Gardners and the surrounding landscape brings to mind everything from "The Lonesome Death of Jordy Verrill" from Creepshow to From Beyond to John Carpenter's The Thing, each of which were themselves inspired by HPL. Stanley brings a real grasp of the look and sound of burgeoning madness to the table, which nicely complements the visual horror.