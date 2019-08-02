Reviews For The Easily Distracted: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Title: Once Upon A Time in ... Hollywood



Describe This Movie In One Simpsons Quote:

MR. BURNS: "It was the best of times it was the blurst of times?" You stupid monkey!



Brief Plot Synopsis: An actor and his stuntman friend confront the end of Hollywood's Golden Age.

Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: 4 O'Haras out of 5

Tagline: "The 9th Film from Quentin Tarantino."

Better Tagline: "Darn this counterculture! It's got me all bugaboo!"

Not So Brief Plot Synopsis: Actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) is facing the onset of middle age with something less than dignity, taking "heavy" roles in TV shows while drinking too much and hoping for a score during pilot season. Helping him navigate these stormy seas is his best friend, intermittently employed stunt man Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Dalton also has a new neighbor, up and coming starlet Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie). Sounds like exciting things are afoot.

"Critical" Analysis: If Once Upon A Time in ... Hollywood really is Quentin Tarantino's penultimate film, he's entering his home stretch on a high note. After the rambling Django Unchained and the distinctly unpleasant Hateful Eight, OUATiH is an expansive, often breezy/occasionally brutal paean to bygone Tinseltown. It's also his finest film in years.

It's another period piece, continuing the trend Tarantino started with 2009's Inglourious Basterds. This time around, he concentrates on the 1960s Hollywood that so informed his love of cinema. And as in Basterds (and Django, to a lesser extent), he indulges his penchanct for historical revisionism.

And perhaps because this era is so personally significant to him, Tarantino provides a level of immersion unheard of even for him. Not having to construct the setting from scratch helps, sure, but the sheer tonnage of detail, from radio jingles and TV programs to QT's own trademark meticulous soundtrack curation, is overwhelming. Even the signs on Sunset Boulevard, blurry to our eyes as Booth drives by them, are probably authentic.

Yet, this time around, Tarantino is assured enough — both in himself and his audience — to eschew his usual cultural caretakers. There's no Steven Wright expounding on the super sounds of the '70s, for example, or Jackie Brown explaining the Delfonics to Max Cherry.

The experience is dizzying, sometimes veering into self-indulgence (Tarantino? Self-indulgent?). But while one could make the argument to trim some fat from the film's two hour length ... where would you do it? From DiCaprio's performance, which might be the best of his career? From Robbie's luminescent Sharon Tate, whose burgeoning career contrasts the twilight of Dalton's and Booth's? From the meticulously crafted footage from Dalton's old TV shows and movies?

Cliff finds strange things afoot at the Spahn Ranch. Photo by Andrew Cooper, © 2019 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved, courtesy of EPK.TV

It's QT's least confrontational movie since ... possibly ever. In fact, most of the controversy the movie is generating involves the ending*, and while that won't be spoiled here (and how have you managed to avoid spoilers this long?), it makes sense given the context of everything leading up to it. Tarantino clearly believes the murders on Cielo Drive marked the end of an era (and he's not alone). Unsurprisingly, he has something to say about it.

Once Upon A Time in ... Hollywood finds Tarantino at the top of his game, with the film sharing some rarefied air with Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown. The three leads have arguably never been better, and are aided by standout performances from Margaret Qualley (a member of Manson's "family"), Timothy Olyphant (Dalton's fellow actor James Stacy), Julia Butters (child actor Trudi Fraser) and Nicholas Hammond (director Sam Wanamaker).

It's also a film that effortlessly switches from drama to comedy (Dalton's breakdown in his trailer after flubbing lines) to suspense (Booth's visit to the Spahn Ranch is reminiscent of the basement scene in Zodiac, if its chromatic opposite) to violence, and finds the director as confident in his talents as he's ever been.

*And also Booth's fight with Bruce Lee, which is about as "unreliable narrator" as it gets.