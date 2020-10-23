Reviews For The Uneasily Quarantined: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Title: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Describe This Movie In One Plan 9 from Outer Space Quote:

EROS: It's because of men like you that all must be destroyed.



Brief Plot Synopsis: Stupid journalist brings daughter to America, old man touches himself.

Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: 3.5 Moon Bloodgoods out of 5.

Tagline: "Wear mask. Save live."

Better Tagline: "Like Father of the Bride with Holocaust jokes."

Not So Brief Plot Synopsis: Fourteen years after journalist Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) brought disgrace to Kazakhstan, he's given a chance to elevate the country to a position as one of "McDonald Trump's" strongman allies. This time around, he's accompanied by his daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova), whom he plans to present as a gift to "Mikhail Pence."

"Critical" Analysis: Back in 2006, Sacha Baron Cohen was mostly known in the States (when he was known at all) for his Ali G persona. That was before the release of Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, which conventional wisdom held would come and go from theaters with relatively little fanfare.

Then something weird happened: Borat became a cultural phenomenon. That fluorescent green mono-kini showed up as a Halloween costume, and "Very nice!" and "Great success!" supplanted "I'm Rick James, bitch" as the quotes annoying drunks would bellow at parties for the next six months.

Borat 2 (let's mercifully shorten the title) addresses this notoriety head on. It may be 14 years later, but the character is recognizable over here to the point where Baron Cohen spends a large portion of the movie elaborately disguising his appearance to avoid spoiling the whole affair.

Thankfully, the introduction of his daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova) offers a new dynamic, and leads to some of the film's best gags, including the pair's visit to a "crisis pregnancy center" (shockingly revealing that the center isn't concerned by a father apparently impregnating his daughter) and Borat — disguised as Trump — "presenting" Tutar to Mike Pence at CPAC.

Incidentally, CPAC 2020 was held back in late February, and one of the movie's best unintended jokes is hearing Pence tell his audience that America is "ready" for COVID-19.

Bakalova's inclusion is the real story here. She's as capable a performer as Baron Cohen and really does help push the movie past his usual satirical buffoonery, introducing some pointed (if coarse) commentary on sexist mores and how comfortable certain loathsome Americans are with them.

Speaking of Rudy Giuliani, you've no doubt read about the scene involving him stroking ... er, "tucking in his shirt" in a hotel bedroom with Tutar. What makes the scene so horrifying isn't Giuliani gleefully hitting on a woman 50 years younger than him, or rubbing her hip in apparent anticipation of ... whatever he was anticipating. Rather, it's the realization that men like him do this shit *all the time*, only there usually aren't cameras there to capture it.

Baron Cohen's willingness to go to any lengths for the gag has never been a problem, and continues here. In general, Borat 2 finds "cringe" warring with incredulity, at least in terms of seeing people soberly(?) assert that Hillary Clinton drinks the blood of children, or Confederate flags flying in Washington, a state that didn't even exist during the Civil War.

If you enjoyed Borat, you'll find plenty to enjoy here (if that's really the word to describe Americans singing along about "chopping journalists up like the Saudis"). Baron Cohen's accessibility limitations this time around means the move relies heavily on Bakalov, and she doesn't disappoint. Many of the gags are of the gross-out variety, but in the end, that can't compare to the true horrors of America.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is streaming now on Amazon Prime.