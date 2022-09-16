DET. MCCANN: Monet's unknown masterpiece, "Dogs At Cards."

click to enlarge "You're saying it's *not* all ball bearings these days?" Paramount Global

Former investigative reporter investigates, doesn't really report.3.5 water buffaloes out of 5."A dead body. A stolen Picasso. And this guy.""Maybe you'd be less conspicuous if you didn't wear a Lakers hat in Boston."Back in the U.S. after an extended stay in Italy, I.M. Fletcher (Jon Hamm), a "former investigative reporter of some repute" (as he frequently describes himself), finds himself the prime suspect in the murder of a woman whose body he discovers in his Boston Airbnb. Combine that with the kidnapping of his girlfriend Angela's (Lorenza Isso) father and the disappearance of her family's art collection — which Angela's stepmother "The Countess" (Marcia Gay Harden) may be involved with — well, that's quite a clam chowder our Fletch has gotten himself into.comes to us courtesy of Greg Mottola (director ofand) and Zev Borow (), who co-adapted Gregory McDonald's novel. It's the first big screen version of the character we've seen since 1989'sThat 33-year gap wasn't for lack of interest. Hollywood has been trying to make Fletch happen since the 1990s, when Kevin Smith was attached and tried to bring everyone from Jason Lee to Ben Affleck to Jimmy Fallon on board. After Smith camecreator Bill Lawrence, who eyed Zack Braff as the lead, with pre-Jason Sudeikis the latest to circle the role.In retrospect, it's probably a good thing none of that panned out. Smith's non-Askewniverse output is uneven at best, Braff is too goofy, and Sudeikis is undoubtedly happier to be an Emmy winner on a critically acclaimed TV show.Those of you who didn't seeJon Hamm as a potential candidate aren't alone, but this version of Irving Maurice Fletcher isn't so much the diametric opposite of Don Draper as he is a shadowy reflection. Fletch shares the ad man's focus, but not his fashion sense or taciturn demeanor.But is he funny? He is, and so is. It's a welcome development in a time when comedies seem to be a dying genre, apart from those crossing genre lines () or being unintentionally hilarious (). The humor is subtle rather than blatant, though there are several laugh out loud moments, bolstered by a powerhouse cast.Hamm does smarm a little more subtly than Chevy Chase, who was admittedly better at slapstick. Thing is, Chase's shtick diverged from the McDonald character (and so did the weird disguises). As a literary adaptation, Hamm's Fletch is much more faithful to the source material, it just may not be very recognizable as a sequel to the Chase movies.And if you're not emotionally invested in those movie, you're not really going to care. Chase hasn't exactly gone out of his way to endear himself to his fans, and devotees of thenovels are somewhat more low-key than, say,fans.It's a relief, because Hamm really does put his stamp on the role, relying more on the character's world-weariness (is second novel released, but sixth in overall chronology) and quick wits. Another wrinkle Mottola throws in is how unnecessary the character's trademark con artistry has become in this day and age. Examples include Fletch gearing himself up to sweet talk his way into an apartment building before getting indifferently buzzed in, or doggedly searching the undercarriage of his rental car for a GPS tracker only to find it sitting in the glove compartment.Joining Hamm are Kyle MacLachlan as a germaphobe art dealer, Roy Wood Jr. as the deliberate-to-a-fault detective assigned it investigate his case, a delightful Ayden Mayeri (who gets the bulk of the slapstick duty) as Wood's partner, and Eugene Mirman as a loopy security guard.But perhaps the most pleasant additions are Harden's Countess, whose motives are hilariously unclear, and Hamm's old AMC partner John Slattery as Fletch's former news editor Frank (Larry also makes a cameo). Slattery is a profane woner, and if there's one complaint about his performance it's that there isn't enough of it.One aspect of the original movie I didn't realize I'd miss so much was Harold Faltermeyer's iconic score. David Arnold's effort is satisfactory, but largely forgettableWasworth the wait? Sure, provided you're not expecting a rehash of the Chase flicks. The cast is great, it moves quickly (if a bit too elaborately), and features some lovely location shooting. Time will tell if it's successful enough to warrant more entries. If not, we may have to wait another 30-odd years.And Jason Sudeikis can play Frank.