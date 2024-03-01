Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Pop Culture

Reviews For The Easily Distracted:
Dune: Part Two

March 1, 2024 4:30AM

Warner Bros. Pictures
Title: Dune: Part Two, The Wrath of Shadout Mapes

Describe This Movie In One Rambo III End Credit:
This Film is dedicated to the Gallant People of Afghanistan
Brief Plot Synopsis: In Soviet Arrakis, worm eats you!

Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: 3.5 frozen Han Solos out of 5.
click to enlarge
Walt Disney Pictures
Tagline: "Long live the fighters."

Better Tagline: "Revenge is a dish best served hot."

Not So Brief Plot Synopsis: Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) attempt to join the Fremen after escaping the Harkonnen invasion of Arrakis. The Fremen are mostly suspicious, except for tribal chief Stilgar (Javier Bardem) and warrior Chani (Zendaya), though for different reasons. Stilgar believes Paul is the Lisan al-Gaib, or "Voice From the Outer World" — who will lead them to paradise. Standing in the way is Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and his heir apparent Feyd Rautha (Austin Butler), as well as the Bene Gesserit order to which Jessica belongs. Oh, and the Emperor (Christopher Walken) they prop up.

"Critical" Analysis: The 2024 movie season finally kicks into high gear with the release of the most hotly anticipated blockbuster of the year. The publicity around it has been almost unprecedented, and the dent it's going to make on film, genre or otherwise, is going to be significant until well after the end credits roll.

Unfortunately, Madame Web is already in theaters, so I guess I'll have to talk about Dune: Part Two instead.

Picking up right where the first Dune (Duno?) left off, Part Two is less a sequel than a direct continuation of the adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel. This one goes hard on the prophecies/Bene Gesserit propaganda surrounding Paul, who undergoes transformations both literal and metaphorical along the way. It's also, in many ways, more about Paul's immediate circle than the Man Who Would Be Kwisatz Haderach himself.

Those prophecies, incidentally, are responsible for one of the best unintentional(?) Monty Python's Life of Brian references of all time ("Only the true [Mahdi] denies his divinity").

Here, as with all of his films, director Denis Villeneuve cements his stature as one of the most visually arresting directors working today. D2 is set on a desert world where nary a drop of rain ever falls, and yet Villeneuve makes it as beautiful as you'd expect from a guy who can CGI in a few extra suns when he feels like it.

The integration of human beings with the digital is as seamless as it gets, especially in the era of middling Marvel efforts. Little tweaks like rendering Geidi Prime in black and white for Feyd's gladiator contest and (wisely) adopting a less is more approach to the sandworms helps keep the story and performances front of mind. Until it's time to raise some Shai-Hellud, that is. Heh.
click to enlarge
This is as salacious as a PG-13 will get you.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Part Two is also quite a showcase for Ferguson — whose Lady Jessica is a much more compelling and problematic character than previously seen — and Bardem, whose Stilgar treads an unsteady line between prophet and comic relief.

And it's as deadly serious as David Lynch's 1984 version was campy and over the top. One thing that can't be escaped: how goofy the Harkonnens are. The '80s versions were scenery chawing space chuds, while Villeneuve's are just as cartoonishly evil, only pale and hairless. Unlike Sting in the early version, Butler is more feral and threatening, while Dave Bautista's Rabban is vicious, but no less an oaf than his open-mouth chewing Reagan Era counterpart.

That seriousness occasionally threatens to undermine the visual feast Villeneuve serves up. Political parallels are much more starkly drawn this time around, and Paul's story is significantly more complicated, especially when your would-be followers/brothers-in-arms/subjects aren't a monolithic bloc.

I miss the weirding modules, though. And I need a buddy comedy between Stilgar and Josh Brolin's Gurney Halleck.

Dune: Part Two is in theaters today.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Peter Vonder Haar writes movie reviews for the Houston Press and the occasional book. The first three novels in the "Clarke & Clarke Mysteries" - Lucky Town, Point Blank, and Empty Sky - are out now.
Contact: Pete Vonder Haar

Trending Arts & Culture

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation