Doctor Who: In Defense of Three Companions

San Diego Comic Con heralded a lot of tantalizing looks at Series 11 of Doctor Who and our new Doctor, Jodie Whittaker. In addition to the revamped sonic screwdriver, the trailers appear to confirm that we will have three full-time companions for the series, Mandip Gillas Yaz, Tosin Cole as Ryan and Bradley Walsh as Graham. This will be the first time a crew of that size has been assembled for more than a couple of episodes since the Peter Davison era.

The move has left some fans scratching their heads worried. Since the series was revived in 2005 there has generally been only a single main companion at a time, with only Rory (Arthur Darvill) and Nardole (Matt Lucas) truly settling in as companions for more than three episodes at a time. That’s a trend that goes all the way back, again, to Davison’s tenure, when his four-person crew was reduced to two. That trend continued more or less unbroken until with present day, save C’Rizz (Conrad Westmass) joining the Eighth Doctor (Paul McGann) and Charley (India Fisher) in audio adventures.

Why three companions? Does the BBC feel the first female Doctor can’t pull off the show on her own and so has a bigger crew to pick up the slack? Not according to new showrunner Chris Chibnall. In an interview with Digital Spy he claimed that the goal was simply a more ensemble show.