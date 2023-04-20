Three New Streaming Shows With a Lot of Star Power



A ton of shows are steadily coming out, too many to keep up with for even the most ardent television enjoyer. Parsing what's coming in the next few weeks for shows that look interesting, there are three clear choices set to premiere. All are different genres and led by female stars Elizabeth Olsen, Rebecca Ferguson, and Rachel Weisz.



Dead Ringers



Dead Ringers is a psychological thriller starring Rachel Weisz. The series is based on the 1988 film by David Cronenberg. The series follows Weisz, who plays Ellie and Beverly Mantle, who are identical twins, both gynecologists who are performing ethically questionable procedures on women with ambitious goals. We follow the twins on a psychosexual journey where they question antiquated women's health practices by going beyond the bounds of medical ethics. It looks unsettling, to say the least, and poised to let its star carry the six-episode mini-series.



The series looks like a true homage to the Cronenberg film and the body horror (there is going to be lots of gore) and psychological drama the iconic director is known for. Playing twins, Rachel Weisz, who is joined by Michael Chernus (Severance), Poppy Liu (Mythic Quest), and Britne Olford (Umbrella Academy) is going to be going for it throughout the six-episode series, and all reports are that her performance makes the series a worthy remake with its own ideas and worth checking out. Amazon Prime has a good track record with these types of star-driven series, even though they don’t promote their shows even on their own platform (i.e. The English, which was one of the best shows of last year.)



Dead Ringers premieres on April 21 on Prime Video

Love & Death





Love & Death is based on a true event that took place in Wylie, Texas, where a housewife was accused of the grizzly murder of her best friend with an axe. Elizabeth Olsen (Wandavision) stars as Candy Montgomery, with Patrick Fugit (Gone Girl) as her husband Pat, Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon) as Allan Gore, and Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) as Betty Gore. The trailer portrays Candy as a housewife pondering her worth and purpose and someone who wants more out of her life, leading to an affair that will result in bloodshed.



It's a true crime dramatization with some serious star power in the form of Olsen and Plemmons. It’s another mini-series that will serve as the perfect stage for someone like Elizabeth Olsen to show out. It's an HBO Max Original, which will premiere on HBO Max and, in a few weeks, be shuttled to a new streamer called Max, which won't cause any confusion at all. It's a known story that has been dissected for years, but it looks like it has enough to say and enough for its stars to do to make it worthwhile as a project.



Love & Death premieres on HBO Max on April 27

Silo



Silo is a dystopian thriller set in a future where the earth is ruined and toxic, forcing the remaining humans to live safely in an underground Facility. Is the world outside the safe confines of the silo as deadly as the inhabitants are led to believe, or is there a conspiracy at play? That's the central mystery Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible - Fallout) will be trying to uncover. The series is based on the best-selling series by Hugh Howey and also stars Common (John Wick: Chapter 2), Tim Robbins (The Shawshank Redemption) and David Oyelowo (Selma), among others.



Apple TV+ has a large slate of Sci-Fi shows like Foundation and For All Mankind and others. The streamer's shows all share the common trait of looking incredible, whether it's Ted Lasso or a big-budget genre series, and Silo is no different as it looks incredible from a design perspective. The show boasts an incredible cast led by Rebecca Ferguson, who has been in some of the biggest films of the past seven or so years with her roles in Mission: Impossible and Dune. All in all, it has an exciting but very familiar premise but looks focused on its characters in a way that makes it intriguing despite possibly being formulaic.



Silo premieres May 2 on Apple TV+

