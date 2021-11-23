Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Gaming

Please Stop Putting Stamina Bars in Every Video Game

November 23, 2021 4:00AM

It's time to slow down on the stamina bar.
It's time to slow down on the stamina bar. Screengrab from Unsighted
Why do all my power fantasies lately want me to feel exhausted? Doesn’t life already do that enough? It’s time to end the ubiquitous presence of the stamina bar in every damn video game.

The stamina bar isn’t a new concept by any means. Shadow of the Colossus used to great effect in order to make climbing massive monsters feel more harrowing. Sports games have had such limitations on actions at least since Track and Field on the NES, and role-playing games have had similar mechanics going back to Secret of Mana or even the tabletop pen-and-paper games.

What changed things was definitely the Soulsborne genre. Once titles like Dark Souls, Bloodborne and, my personal favorite, The Surge became such big hits they invented their own sub-genre, suddenly a lot of different game developers were copying everything that could be stolen. The largest haul was definitely the stamina bar.

Soulsborne games use a stamina bar very effectively. The titles tend to based on one-on-one battles with deadly enemies who can one-shot kill a player even on high levels. Stamina slows down combat and makes the fight feel far more important. You can literally experience the strain that swinging a sword takes on your character and the pain that a missed swing causes on your fighting ability.

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


But now, that mechanic is being used in everything whether it makes sense or not. I just finished Unsighted, which is definitely going to be in my Games of the Year list. It has a completely unnecessary stamina bar. The game is an isometric Metroidvania about a robot warrior racing against the clock to restore a source of power before all the automatons are rendered mindless. The combat is vicious and fast, requiring constant parrying against multiple enemies to master. It’s quick and reactive, something that slows to a crawl once that stamina meter is depleted.

A game that is so clearly borrowing its aesthetic from A Link to the Past, Mega Man, and Super Metroid shouldn’t be stripping out the way those games played. Mega Man may have run out of ammo for his weapons, but he never lost the ability to jump because he was tired. Considering the fact that Unsighted has a day-night cycle but the robots never sleep, it’s just weird to see your hero staggering with exhaustion after a few dodges.

Final Fantasy XV had a stamina meter for running, something that made the already tedious exploration a grim chore. The Witcher 3 did the same thing despite the fact that stamina wasn’t really used as a mechanic for fighting. Stamina is there in both of the last major Zelda games, especially for climbing, and all it does is make the Hero of Time feel small and weak.

Sometimes this is a good thing. Lots of horror games limit how long a character can run to make them feel disempowered and vulnerable. This makes perfect sense in something like Maid of Sker or Amnesia: Rebirth, but it kind of loses the point in games where you are loaded up with weapons.


Increasingly, it seems like games are being burdened up with stamina bars because some popular titles had them, which in turn makes new popular games with stamina bars seem justified. It’s completely missing the meaning from the mechanic. A game should ask why it wants a character to be winded and unable to fight back. Otherwise, it’s just depowering players for no reason.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jef Rouner is a contributing writer who covers politics, pop culture, social justice, video games, and online behavior. He is often a professional annoyance to the ignorant and hurtful.
Contact: Jef Rouner

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation