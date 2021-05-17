Tonight's Performance of Fatherland at The Gordy Rescheduled

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Stages theater has just announced that because of the threat of severe weather in the Houston area, tonight's performance of Fatherland by Candice D'Meza has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 5.

The digital production, which premiered during Stages, 4th annual Sin Muros: A Latinx Theater Festival, will be viewed by pods of audience members gathered on the Brown Foundation Lawn outside The Gordy theater.

The 50-minute, one-act production tells the story of a daughter dealing with the death of her absent father and includes elements of Haitian spirituality, song and dance.

For more information visit StagesHouston.com. Free.