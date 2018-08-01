The Trailer for Jonah Hill's Directorial Debut, Mid90s, is Out and We're Kind of Stoked

Last week we finally got to see the trailer for Jonah Hill’s directorial debut, Mid90s. The project, which Hill wrote and directed, is the Superbad star’s homage to skateboarding culture and growing up in the '90s.

At two minutes and twenty-one seconds, the trailer gives us three crucial pieces of information. That is, Hill has written a tense family drama with elements of a dark teen comedy and a soundtrack worthy of its own vinyl production.

Set to hit theaters on October 19, the film appears to be yet another award winner for acclaimed studio, A24 (Moonlight, Ladybird, the Lobster). Hill, who has been out of the awards circuit since his 2014 best supporting role nomination for Wolf of Wallstreet, is overdue for another Oscar worthy performance — though this time it will be behind the cameras.