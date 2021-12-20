Theatre Under The Stars Cancels Remaining Performances of The Little Mermaid Due to COVID

Theatre Under the Stars has just announced it has had to cancel all remaining performances of Disney's The Little Mermaid due to cases of COVID in the cast and crew.
In a statement, TUTS said:
Unfortunately, due to break-through COVID-19 cases among the cast and crew of our production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and in compliance with the operating guidelines of the artist unions with whom we work, we are closing the production of The Little Mermaid early.
Despite working diligently over the last several days to find alternatives allowing the show to go forward as scheduled, we have exhausted all of our resources which would have allowed us to proceed.
“We know how disappointing this is for you so many of you have made us your holiday tradition and we are deeply apologetic. We were so looking forward to sharing the magic and joy of The Little Mermaid with you, your friends, and families,” said Artistic Director Dan Knechtges.Any ticket holders can contact the TUTS box office by emailing [email protected]