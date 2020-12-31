Sexy Leatherface? Sure, Why Not

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Have you ever sat there watching the iconic ending of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and thought to yourself, “Man, I wish this moment also had some waifu sizzle?” Anime statue company Kozuguru has your back as long as you have $130 and can wait until February.

Behold the sexy Leatherface statue! Based on the famous “chainsaw dance” scene that ends director Tobe Hooper’s 1974 classic, this is an officially licensed piece of merchandise according to the website. Made to 1/7 scale from PVC, it joins the company’s horror Bishoujo line. A previous statue based on Leatherface's appearance earlier in the film was released in November.

I feel that quoting the product description here will say more about the intended audience that I could ever insinuate.

“From the bosoms that are exposed due to the bursting buttons, to the tight pants exposing the roundness of her bottom; you can practically see the sheer volume of her body being enveloped by articles of clothing.”

Joking over the critical levels of thirst aside, I have to admit that the statue is definitely made by fans with an attention to detail that you wouldn’t expect from its cheesecake aesthetic. The self-inflicted thigh wound on the right leg that occurs in the film is present, as is a separate “pretty woman” mask that Leatherface wears in the third act. The base is also pretty good and comes with tire tracks left by the truck that rescued Sally (Marilyn Burns) from the cannibalistic killer.

I spent some time on the Kozuguru site - which means I am probably on yet another government list – and this statue is a rather dramatic departure from their other horror offerings. Those have focused more on unsexy and manly zombies from Dead by Daylight, whereas Leatherface is obviously meant to complement their randier merchandise.

Look, I know that I don’t have a lot of leg to stand on when it comes to calling things for sale weird. I’m the man who just wrote a guide to buying a human skull and I am still on the first page of Google when you search “Doctor Who sex toys." That said, transforming the hulking, skin-wearing, saw-wielding Leatherface into an anime fuck dolly is definitely strange even for me.

On the other hand, I start thinking about Lindsay Ellis’ video essay “My Monster Boyfriend” and a conversation I had with her about her first contact novel Axiom’s End. Attraction to the traditionally horrific and the grotesque is something that is definitely becoming a Thing™, and Ellis went there herself in the relationship between a human and an alien in her novel. She told me:

“Their relationship was always inspired by that trope, but in the previous life of this book, their relationship was much, shall we say, tamer. But back then I was too chickenshit to actually go where I wanted to go with it because I thought that would get a big ol' yikes from readers, so the result was a story without much of an emotional core that was, as a result, honestly pretty boring. It was only after The Shape of Water came out and won a bunch of Oscars that I allowed myself to have a ‘so this is what the kids are into’ moment.”



Maybe the time has come for horny Leatherface and a thirstier chainsaw massacre. It’s certainly is more emotionally compelling than the last couple of bland sequels that the franchise has produced. And when you think about it, this could be the place Leatherface was always destined to go. After all, the best Chain Saw Massacre film since the first was 1995 film “The Next Generation” which featured a far more sexualized Leatherface in fetish gear as well as weird aliens. Taken in that lens, the Kozuguru statue might actually be a little late to the party.

Now available for pre-order at Kozugur.com.