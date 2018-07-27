Debra Granik’s Edge-of-Society Thriller Leave No Trace Quietly Blows Minds

The world needs more Debra Granik films, and we should be grateful for the ones we have. The director has always demonstrated a feel for the lives of people living on the margins. Her masterful 2010 Ozark coming-of-age thriller Winter’s Bone won Oscar nominations and introduced the world to a young Jennifer Lawrence. In the eight years since, Granik has made one documentary, the excellent Stray Dog, about an impoverished Vietnam vet and activist biker living with post-traumatic stress; her subject shunned much of society, even as he worked to aid his fellow veterans and survivor families.

In her latest, Leave No Trace, Granik appears to have taken the lessons and concerns of those previous works to tell a story about the need to escape from, and belong to, the world. Not unlike Winter’s Bone, this new film focuses on the experiences of a young woman on the far edges of society. This time, rather than a 17-year-old striving to hold her impoverished family together, it’s a 13-year-old trying to survive in the woods with her veteran father. But the film also reveals a keen understanding of an individual’s need to be apart, and the psychological and emotional blocks that prevent some from re-engaging with the world. It might not boast the genre elements that helped make Winter’s Bone something of a breakout, but Leave No Trace rivets and terrifies in its own way.

When we first meet Tom (the staggeringly good Kiwi actress Thomasin McKenzie), she and her father, Will (the intense and mesmerizing Ben Foster), are gathering and cutting wood for a fire and shooing away packs of dogs outside their tent. Right from these early scenes, there’s a delicate power to Granik’s visual storytelling: As we see the propane tanks and apple boxes and tarps that father and daughter have gathered, we don’t need to be told that these two are not just out camping; they live in the woods. And just like that, we’re enveloped in the perplexing drama of survival on the edge.