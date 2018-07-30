The Robin Williams Doc Is Moving But Far From Illuminating

The problem with biographical documentaries on people who’ve taken their own lives or died tragically is that nearly every interview or piece of footage essentially must build to that final, sad act. Whatever precedes the act is seen through the cataclysmic lens of death. It’s a nearly inescapable structural trap, especially if the profiled person is only recently deceased, the heartbreaking headlines and tributes still fresh in our brains. That’s what director Marina Zenovich is dealing with in her moving if single-tracked documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind.

Williams passed in 2014 and was mourned the world over, with stories surfacing to further illuminate his ceaseless humanity — like the fact that his performance rider asked bookers to hire homeless workers, a stipulation added after he appeared as a mentally ill homeless man in 1991’s The Fisher King. Zenovich doesn’t delve into details like that, though. The story, which also premieres July 16 on HBO, is driven straight down the line by interviews with Williams’ famous comedian friends, like Billy Crystal and Steve Martin, and his ex-wife Valerie Velardi and son Zak, the only two family members interviewed — on camera, at least.

Zenovich starts the story at the beginning of Williams’ life, when as a child his father traveled around the Midwest, servicing local dealerships through the Ford Motor Company. We get a very typical story about a boy who craves the attention of his quiet, often absent father, and finds a way to do this through humor, particularly by emulating comedian Jonathan Winters. Zenovich then deftly draws the parallel between the two men’s work and how Winters influenced Williams by juxtaposing a clip of Winters’ comic improvisation (with a simple stick as a prop) with a blooper clip of Williams doing the same improvisations with a stick on Sesame Street.