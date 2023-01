RodeoHouston Announces Its Star Entertainers for 2023

Chris Stapleton, Kenny Chesney, Bun B's Southern Takeover — all that and more are part of the 2023 RodeoHouston Entertainer Lineup which was released Thursday night. Genres included stretch from country to EDM, Hip-Hop, Norteño, Pop, Rock, and Christian.Of special note: Luke Bryan will headline on March 19 which is Rodeo Finals Day. Black Heritage Day is March 3, First Respomders Day is March 7 and Go Tejano Day is March 12.Individual RODEOHOUSTON tickets will go on sale to the public Thursday, January 12. For the first time, they will be sold in two waves, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $25, plus a $4 convenience fee.Here's the list:Tuesday, February 28 – Opening Day, presented by Texas Capital Bank Parker McCollumWednesday, March 1 – Armed Forces Appreciation Day, presented by Crown Royal Brooks & DunnThursday, March 2 Lauren DaigleFriday, March 3 – Black Heritage Day, presented by Kroger Bun B’s Southern TakeoverSaturday, March 4 Walker HayesSunday, March 5 Zac Brown BandMonday, March 6 – First Responders Day, presented by BP America Jason AldeanTuesday, March 7 New Kids on The BlockWednesday, March 8 – Community Day, presented by TC Energy Jon PardiThursday, March 9 Ashley McBrydeFriday, March 10 The ChainsmokersSaturday, March 11 Turnpike TroubadoursSunday, March 12 – Go Tejano Day, presented by Fiesta Mart La Fiera de OjinagaMonday, March 13 Cody JinksTuesday, March 14 Machine Gun KellyWednesday, March 15 Kenny ChesneyThursday, March 16 Chris StapletonFriday, March 17 Cody JohnsonSaturday, March 18 Brad PaisleySunday, March 19 – RODEOHOUSTON Finals Luke BryanFor a look at the calendar with photos check out this pdf.